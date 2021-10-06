National
Cow Runs Loose in North Philly on Broad Street!

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

We’ve seen many things in the streets of Philly, but a cow! LOL explain how a cow was found roaming and walking up and down Broad Street.Several people videoed a cow running down Broad and Erie.

In the video, you can see the cow slowing down a driver and then hopping onto the concrete divider.

There are no reports yet on where the cow came from, or how it escaped onto the street. As explained by the police said the cow was reunited with their owner.

Cow Runs Loose in North Philly on Broad Street!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

