Better Be Good To Me: Tina Turner Sells Her Music Catalog To BMG Music

One of music’s most iconic voices has struck a deal to ensure her work will indeed be forever. Tina Turner has announced she has sold her catalog to BMG.

As spotted on WHBL the singer has partnered with the German based media company for the rights to all projects. On Wednesday, October 6 the move was confirmed via a formal press release. Tina Turner said, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

The deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.

Tina Turner emerged as a solo artist in the 1980’s with worldwide hit albums such as Private Dancer, Break Every Rule and Foreign Affair and hit singles including “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “Private Dancer”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”, “Typical Male”, “I Don’t Wanna Fight”, “The Best” and “Goldeneye”. Among her many accomplishments, Tina Turner has received 12 Grammy Awards, has been inducted twice into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame, was the first Black artist and the first female artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone, and was awarded the Légion d’honneur by the French Government.

Tina Turner’s life has been immortalized in at least three documentaries including HBO’s 2021 production Tina. Her story was also featured in the 1993 film drama What’s Love Got To Do With It and in the stage musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical which received a Tony Award and an Olivier Award.

