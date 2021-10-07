- CLE
Home- CLE

Make a Pomegranate Mule! [SPONSORED]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
  • 2 oz. Tequila Herradura Silver
  • 1 oz. Pomegranate Juice
  • Squeeze of Fresh Lime
  • Ginger Beer
  • PREPARATION: Pour Tequila Herradura and pomegranate juice over fresh ice in a mule mug. Top with ginger beer to fill cup and add a squeeze of lime. Stir to combine. Garnish with fresh ginger, pomegranate seeds and optional rosemary sprig

    Tequila Herradura Pomegranate Mule

    Source: Brown Forman / Brown Forman

Visit herradura.com/purchase for more recipes like this!

Make a Pomegranate Mule! [SPONSORED]  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
INTERNET-MEDIA-YOUTUBE-FEATURE

Don’t Expect to See Much of R. Kelly…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
Fox&apos;s "The Masked Singer" Premiere Karaoke Event

Could Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams So Soon?

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show

Singer Adele Has Got A New Man, New…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
An authentic Covid-19 vaccination card, with CDC logo in magnifying glass

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards on FB!?

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close