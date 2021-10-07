CLOSE
- 2 oz. Tequila Herradura Silver
- 1 oz. Pomegranate Juice
- Squeeze of Fresh Lime
- Ginger Beer
- PREPARATION: Pour Tequila Herradura and pomegranate juice over fresh ice in a mule mug. Top with ginger beer to fill cup and add a squeeze of lime. Stir to combine. Garnish with fresh ginger, pomegranate seeds and optional rosemary sprig
Make a Pomegranate Mule! [SPONSORED] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
