The Bijou Star Files: These Brothas Got 99 Problems and Their Boo’s Make 100

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 7, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

RAY J FILES FOR DIVORCE WHILE HOSPITALIZED… 3rd Time’s a Charm?!?

RAY J HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-COVID PNEUMONIA …But Placed In COVID Wing Ray J is in bad shape, struggling to breathe as he battles pneumonia in a Miami hospital … it was so bad he thought he was going to die.

With all of that going on then this report comes down…

Ray J is starting a new battle — that’s actually an old one — even as he’s fighting off a nasty case of pneumonia … he’s filed to divorce Princess Love. Again. Read More

TERRELLE PRYOR ARRESTED Allegedly Slapped Ex-GF, Threw Pumpkins At Car

Pryor was just spotted leaving court … telling a reporter of the accusations, “Nothing like that happened.” More drama involving Terrelle Pryor and his ex-GF, Shalaya Briston . The former NFL star was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly slapped her and threw pumpkins at her car. Read More

Chris Brown Won’t Face Charges For Battery After A Woman Alleged He Smacked Her Weave Off

Chris Brown won’t face any criminal charges after he was under investigation for battery after a woman claimed he slapped her so hard in the back of her head that her weave came off back in June. Read More

DaBaby Responds To Influencer Who Claims He Tried To Talk To Her Despite Knowing She Was Married

DaBaby is not having it with an Atlanta influencer who is alleging that he tried to have a third party connect them despite the rapper knowing she was married. Read More

