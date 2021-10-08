MAGA Minion Vernon Jones Walks Off Set When Host Grills Him About Losing Reverse Racism Lawsuit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Vernon Jones, the former Democratic Georgia state Rep. and current MAGA-fied negro Trump stump, would be the perfect case study on Black conservatives who will never understand that their seat at the white nationalist table is largely dependant on them being a good little Toby and never ruffling the feathers of their conservative white overseers.

Jones should have understood the privileged, entitled and racist as hell nature of white conservatism back in 2010, when a jury of five white people and one Black person awarded more than $180,000 in damages to two white plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing him and two other Dekalb County officials of reverse-racism against white people.

Recently, Jones was grilled on the case by right-wing podcaster Stew Peters and things got so heated that Peters cut Jones’ mic, prompting Jones to walk off the set.

If you’re not familiar with the case, Jones, who was Dekalb County’s first Black CEO at the time, was accused of being part of a scheme to replace white managers in the county’s Parks and Recreation Department with Black managers. According to the New York Times, Jones “denied he had discriminated based on race and compared himself to President Obama. According to trial testimony, the county had 33 black and 61 white top managers when Mr. Jones took office and 60 blacks and 57 whites five years later.”

See, that should have been Jones’ first lesson on how whiteness works. As long as the Parks and Recreation managers were overwhelmingly white, everything was everything in the world of white people being in charge—never mind the fact that Dekalb county is more than 50 percent Black and less than 30 percent white. No one assumed discrimination played a role in that disparity because white people assume merit, not systemic racism, is why they dominate positions of power all over America.

But when the demographic shifts even the slightest bit in Black people’s favor—well that’s just anti-white discrimination.

The white judge, U.S. District Court Judge Bill Duffey, who is now retired, even said that the case was so clear in his eyes that if the jury sided with the defendants, he would throw about the verdict. But nah, I’m sure he was impartial.

Anyway, since that case, Jones has fallen deeper and deeper into the sunken place, even going as far as to express support for former commander-in-would-be-thief Donald Trump and his “big lie” about the 2020 election being stolen from him. That, of course, won him an endorsement from his MAGA massa to run against Brian Kemp next year in the GOP primary for Georgia governor. A week later, Jones announced he was running, which was apparently what he was on Peters’ show to talk about.

But Peters wanted to talk about why Jones hates the white people he clearly loves so much.

So Peters brought up the case and what the judge said at the time, and Jones tried his damnedest to change the subject.

“So let’s talk about illegal immigration, let’s talk about the audit,” Jones said.

“No, no, no,” Peters said. “You’re not going to avoid the real questions here.”

“You’re accusing them of lying and me of being foolish,” he continued as Jones attempted to talk over him prompting Peters to cut his mic and Jones to walk away all upset that his MAGA friends keep turning on him when all he wants is for them to love their eager Blackie-lackey.

“That’s what bullies do. They gaslight, shout you down, lie incessantly, avoid the light of truth from being shined on their dark corruption,” Peters said after Jones left. “And he didn’t want me to get to the facts. He knew what was coming, so I had to mute him and he bailed.”

Oh, what to do about all this white-on-wannabe-white crime.

SEE ALSO:

‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots Out Black Men To Deny Trump’s Racism

Georgia State Rep. Who Endorsed Trump Is Called ‘Embarrassment’ To Democrats

Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 19 photos Launch gallery Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 1. Letitia Wright Source:Getty 1 of 19 2. Kyrie Irving Source:Getty 2 of 19 3. Laila Ali Source:Getty 3 of 19 4. Kent Bazemore Source:Getty 4 of 19 5. Trey Burke Source:Getty 5 of 19 6. Busta Rhymes Source:Getty 6 of 19 7. Herman Cain Source:Getty 7 of 19 8. Wayne Dupree, right-wing talk show host Source:Twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow 8 of 19 9. Larry Elder Source:Getty 9 of 19 10. Louis Farrakhan Source:Getty 10 of 19 11. Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns Source:Getty 11 of 19 12. Dwight Howard Source:Getty 12 of 19 13. DJ Maseo from De La Soul Source:Getty 13 of 19 14. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 14 of 19 15. Cam Newton Source:Getty 15 of 19 16. Candace Owens Source:Getty 16 of 19 17. Pete Rock Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. Kanye West Source:Getty 18 of 19 19. Andrew Wiggins Source:Getty 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine [caption id="attachment_4208758" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lenox Hill Hospital Chair of Emergency Medicine Yves Duroseau receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Doctor Michelle Chester at Long Island Jewish Medical Center on December 14, 2020, in New Hyde Park on Long Island, New York. | Source: Scott Heins / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:30 a.m. ET, Oct . 7 Originally published Sept. 14 Public health officials have said they need all hands on deck to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. But when those hands are attached to celebrities' Twitter fingers, there's no telling what kind of messages about the pandemic, let alone the vaccine, will be posted for their legions of loyal followers to heed blindly. And while prominent right-wing, conservative Republicans who are white have largely been the face of COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, lately, there is a growing number of notable Black people have been similarly embracing a school of thought that questions not only the vaccine but also its true intentions, its effectiveness as well as the possibility of life-altering side effects; suspicions that have been widely and readily debunked as conspiracy theories. Athletes and entertainers who have millions of fans around the world have especially revealed themselves to be among the most outspoken when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. But it's far from just limited to them, as there are Black politicians, public figures and celebrities who are equally doing their part to cast doubt on the vaccine, which public health officials say is crucial to bringing the pandemic under control. In a similar yet decidedly different instance of the type of influence a celebrity and well-known people can wield, it wasn't that long ago when then-lame duck President Donald Trump and his cronies inspired a throng of angry and violent white supremacists to illegally break into the U.S. Capitol in a deadly act of treason. It was all based on misinformation that spread a "big lie." It's a little bit more complicated with similarly well-known people refusing to endorse the vaccine. Yes, like Jan. 6, their followers are listening and likely ready to heed their word, no matter how flawed. But unlike Jan. 6, the vaccine skepticism knows no political boundary. White conservatives may be the face of anti-vaxxers, but the truth is there are plenty of Black folks who are just as hesitant -- albeit likely not solely for politically motivated for reasons. A lot of those Black folks are highly recognizable and influential people, something that makes their hesitance to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine that much more confounding for public health officials urging vaccinations at all cost. But in the COVID-19 era with an unprecedented pandemic that is killing people of all ages and backgrounds and social statuses, the words about the vaccine from these famous Black folks may hit their fans and supporters a little different and allow them to more readily accept misinformation without doing any research for themselves. This below list couldn't possibly document every single instance of a notable Black person who won't publicly endorse the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, it would be naive to underestimate the reach of their collective words, no matter the topic.

MAGA Minion Vernon Jones Walks Off Set When Host Grills Him About Losing Reverse Racism Lawsuit was originally published on newsone.com