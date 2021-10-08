‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With Cyberstalking Charges

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No blacks.” Edwards made the social posts seem like they were coming from East Carolina University’s Theta Chi chapter, but the fraternity has denied that any of its members were involved.

According to WITN-TV, the post said, “Theta Chi rush party, PNMs (potential new members) and girls only. No blacks. Girls 5$ @door. Call or text.”

Edwards also added the contact information of a Theta Chi frat member in order to legitimize the fake post.

“It is the Greenville Police Department’s understanding he is a member of another ECU fraternity,” said police.

Police also said the post was promoted on Yik Yak, a social site that allows you to post in your local area anonymously.

Investigators did not find any affiliation between Edwards and the Theta Chi fraternity.

Edwards, who is a member of a different East Carolina University fraternity, turned himself in last week. The Pi Lambda Phi recruitment director had no comment during his arrest, but his motive is still under investigation.

“The motive is still under investigation,” said Kristen Hunter, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department. “The post was made during Rush Week when fraternities try to recruit members, so we believe that was a factor.”

In a statement, East Carolina University said, “We appreciate the efforts of the Greenville Police to identify the individual who made the post and to clear the name of the student and the Theta Chi fraternity listed in the original post. We will continue to work with our students and campus to build a welcoming and inclusive community for all.”

It seems every year some white fraternity members think it will be fun to discriminate against people of color. From halloween parties and black face, to posting about “no blacks” at parties. I thought college was supposed to be a place of inclusion, not a place where you perpetuate the same racist nonsense you picked up at home. When will you all learn that our pain is not a joke?

SEE ALSO:

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

Education Department Promises Significant Changes To Confusing Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program ‘Over The Coming Months’

Feds Sue Google Data Sharing Contractor For Alleged Racial Discrimination Against Black Employees Including 2 Who Were Fired For Complaining

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With Cyberstalking Charges was originally published on newsone.com