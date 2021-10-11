The Bijou Star Files: R. Kelly Believed He Could Soar And He Did

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 11, 2021:

R. Kelly’s Streams Soar Following Guilty Verdict

Kelly may be trapped in prison, but “Trapped in the Closet” and a slew of his other hit singles are surging in popularity following his conviction on sex trafficking charges. Read More

Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’ Debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

Meek Mill made his seventh appearance in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album Expensive Pain. Read More

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES Mass Flight Cancelations …SPECULATED TO BE PILOT VAXX STRIKE

Southwest Airlines blames weather and tower issues for nearly 2,000 of their flights getting nixed this weekend — but many think the real reason is … a pilot strike over vaccines. Read More

TYSON FURY KO’S DEONTAY WILDER IN 11THCrazy After-Party!!!

Tyson Fury just knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round … in what was one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time! Which, of course, was followed by an epic after-party. Read More

KIM & KANYE Head to NBC Studios Together …LOOKING COUPLE-Y FOR ‘SNL’ DEBUT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a united front ahead of her “Saturday Night Live” appearance — well, sorta … dude still seems hesitant to acknowledge they’re rekindling. Read More

SAWEETIE Defends Herself, Old Clip’COLORIST’ CHAT WITH TOO SHORT

Saweetie is denying partaking in colorism after an old chat she had with Too Short resurfaced anew — pointing out that … yes, she checked him and defended Black women. Read More

PRINCESS LOVE’NEVER BEEN BETTER’ AFTER 3RD DIVORCE FILING… Ray J’s Fine Too

Princess Love‘s marriage to Ray J might be ending for real this time, but she doesn’t seem to be fazed by it … in fact, she says she’s doing better than ever!!! Read More

R. KELLY VICTIM FAITH RODGERSNO, COSBY …KELLY WASN’T ‘RAILROADED’!!!

Bill Cosby is way off with his R. Kelly theory about the singer getting a raw deal in his federal sex crimes case … according to one of Kelly’s victims. 0 seconds of 30 seconds Volume 0% Read More

JON GRUDEN APOLOGIZES FOR RACIST LANGUAGE IN 2011 EMAIL… NFL Investigating

The Raiders have just released a statement on Gruden’s email … calling the contents of it “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for.” Read More

NICKI MINAJ ‘RHOP’ REUNION GIG DOESN’T MEAN SHE’S VACCINATED

Nicki Minaj showed up for the taping of “The Real Housewives of the Potomac” reunion, causing some folks to wonder if she’s changed her tune on getting vaccinated … but TMZ’s learned her vax status is irrelevant … Read More

THE ROCK I’M A RAPPER NOW!!!Debuts on Tech N9ne Track

Dwayne Johnson is flexing in a whole new way — he’s jumping on the mic to try his hand at rapping, and he’s actually got some flow!!! Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE MOCKS CANCEL CULTURE AMID CONTROVERSY… Celebs Cheer at Hollywood Bowl

“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it.” Read More

DONALD TRUMP HAITIAN MIGRANTS ‘PROBABLY HAVE AIDS’ Ignorant Claim on ‘Hannity’

Donald Trump ramped up his anti-immigration rhetoric on TV Thursday night … telling Sean Hannity the thousands of Haitian migrants believed to be heading to America’s border likely have AIDS. Read More

Rev. Jesse Jackson Opens Up About His Battle With COVID-19: “I Couldn’t Walk Nor Talk For Three Weeks”

Civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson is doing much better after his battle with COVID-19! If you recall, he and his wife Jacqueline Jackson caught the virus in August. Read More

The Weeknd Named Goodwill Ambassador For The United Nations Food Programme In The Fight To End World Hunger

The Weeknd is well-known for topping the charts and racking up awards for his music, but his latest honor involves giving back to those in need. In a recent announcement, The Weeknd was officially named the latest Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Food Programme to stop hunger around the world. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Is Starting Her Music Career With The Announcement Of An Upcoming EP Of “Feel-Good Music”

During a recent interview, Taraji P. Henson shared the surprising news that she is officially starting her music career courtesy of a forthcoming EP. Read More

Michael Blackson Says Dave Chappelle “Snitched On” DaBaby In New Comedy Special

It’s no secret that Dave Chappelle is one of the most honest comedians out there, and at times, his commentary rubs people the wrong way. Such is the case in his newest comedy special on Netflix, where Dave joked about DaBaby’s recent comments at Rolling Loud. Read More

Historic Increase To Food Stamp Program Starts In October

While times are a bit harder these days, it looks like millions of people will receive help with food stamps thanks to the Biden Administration. Read More

“Judge Judy” Bailiff Says He Was ‘Confused’ & ‘Dismayed’ When He Wasn’t Invited To Join New Show

While many people were looking forward to seeing Judge Judy Sheindlin on TV again with her new show, “Judge Justice,” it looks like her sidekick bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd won’t be joining her. Read More

Black Firefighter Files $100,000 Lawsuit Against Florida City After Their Mural Depicted Her As A White Woman

There are countless ways to honor the heroes among us everyday folks! One Florida city called Boynton Beach chose to celebrate its fire department with a mural at the station. Read More

Joel Osteen’s Megachurch Is Paying Back $4.4 Million In PPP Loans

Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch is repaying millions of dollars it received in COVID-19 disaster funds that prompted backlash last year. Read More

Woman Charged For Allegedly Starving Boyfriend’s 7-Year-Old Son To Death

New York prosecutors allege that a woman who is a childcare provider starved her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son to death earlier this year, charging her with second-degree murder. Read More

Cardi B Helps Marry A Same-Sex Couple In Surprise Wedding On ‘Cardi Tries’: ‘I Do It All’

Imagine having Cardi B officiate your wedding while having Raven-Symone be your ring bearer. That’s exactly what one couple experienced on their special day. Read More

Dad Who Murdered His Son Because He Discovered Photos Of His Twisted Fetish Gets 48 Years In Prison

A Colorado father who killed his teenage son after the boy found “compromising” photos of his dad’s twisted fetish was sentenced to a full 48 years in prison on Friday. Read More

Middle School Teacher Caught On Video Removing Her Mask And Intentionally Breathing On A Student

A Middle School teacher in Texas was filmed removing her face mask and intentionally breathing on a student during a rowdy confrontation that happened in the classroom. That teacher has since been removed from the classroom and now faces termination of her behavior during the September 17th incident. Read More

Issa Rae Recalls Being Told To Add White Characters So Audience Would Care

Issa Rae is no stranger to speaking out on the lack of diversity in Hollywood. Creating shows that mainly showcased African-Americans have always been of importance to the producer. However, not everyone around her felt the same. Read More

Lil Nas X Says He Doesn’t Get Respect From Peers In Music Industry Because He’s Gay

During an interview with XXL, Lil Nas X said he doesn’t get respect from his peers in the music industry because of his sexuality. Read More

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Opens Up About Starting IVF Shots The “Very Day of Our Wedding”

Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy announced that they were expecting their first child together last month. Read More

Black Realtor and His Clients Sue Police After Being Handcuffed at Gunpoint During Home Viewing

A Black real estate agent has filed a federal lawsuit against a Michigan city, after he and his clients were placed in handcuffs during a house viewing. Read More

Security Guard Working at NYC Apple Store Stabbed Following Dispute Over Mask

A security guard working at a New York City Apple store was stabbed on Friday following a dispute over face masks… Read More

ASAP Ferg, Fat Joe, Dr. J, and More Attend Rucker Park Reopening Ceremony [Photos + Video]

Julius “Dr. J” Erving was among several basketball legends who turned out Saturday afternoon for the ribbon cutting and reopening of the newly renovated Greg Marius Court at Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem. Read More

Say What Now? Florida Veterinarian Gets 22 Years in Prison for Recording Himself Having Sex with Dogs & Other Heinous Abuses

A veterinarian in Florida has been sentenced to 272 months in prison for collecting child pornography and recording himself sexually abusing dogs. Read More

New York City Cleared Kyrie Irving To Practice At The Nets’ Facility, But He Still Can’t Play In Home Games [Photos]

Kyrie Irving may not be permitted to play in home games this season if he remains unvaccinated because of New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor arenas, but he’s been cleared to practice with the team. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Opposes Texas Abortion Ban: We Deserve Better

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking up for women’s rights! In a new Instagram post, the H-Town hottie is sharing her thoughts on the Texas abortion ban. Read More

Rihanna – Man Who Robbed Singers Home Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Rihanna appears to be getting legal justice for an unfortunate incident that she experienced concerning her personal property. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

