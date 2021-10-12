Jon Gruden “Resigns” After More Racist, Homophobic & Misogynistic Emails Surface

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If we’ve learned anything in the day and age of modern technology and digital footprints it’s that whatever’s done in the dark will eventually come to light and now NFL coach, Jon Gruden has found himself out of a job due to years old emails in which he showed his true and prejudice character.

Before we get started, didn’t we tell y’all Kaepernick was right?

According to The New York Times, the Las Vegas Raiders head coach “resigned” from his multi-million dollar gig after emails surfaced in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in private emails. The latest emails where homophobic and misogynistic terms were used came days after the first racist email was reported on where Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFLPA Chief, DeMaurice Smith saying he had “lips the size of michellin tires.”

Still, Gruden apologized before being allowed to coach his Raiders this past Sunday when they stunk it up against the Chicago Bears (message?).

Now with more emails revealing Gruden’s deeper and more MAGA-ish way of thinking, Raiders owner, Mark Davis knew he had to make a move and now Gruden is once again sitting at home and wondering where it all went wrong.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” he said on Twitter in a statement issued by the team. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Aside from using terms like “p*ssy” and “fa**ot” to describe NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, Jon Gruden’s emails also showed he didn’t like the fact that women were referees in the NFL and took issue with the Rams drafting openly gay college football player, Michael Sam, saying Goodell shouldn’t have pressured Ram’s coach Jeff Fisher to draft “queers.” Sam was the SEC Defensive Player of The Year in 2013, but we guess his sexuality was more important to Gruden at the time.

But it didn’t stop there.

“Gruden also criticized President Obama during his re-election campaign in 2012, as well as then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden, whom Gruden called a “nervous clueless pussy.”

Now we’re lowkey wondering what was Jon Gruden doing on January 6th? We need more videos released from the Capitol on that day because we have our suspicions now. Just Sayin.’

With emails like these coming to light and properly costing people their livelihoods, y’all know many others are sweating bullets wondering when their number is going to be called. We’ll be right here ready to call them out when the time comes.

Jon Gruden "Resigns" After More Racist, Homophobic & Misogynistic Emails Surface was originally published on hiphopwired.com

