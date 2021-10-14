CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted an Ohio State student in the area of East 14th Ave. and Indianola Ave.
CPD says they were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. on October 1.
Officers were told that the suspect trespassed into an off-campus apartment, began verbally fighting, then shoved the OSU student down a flight of stairs.
The victim was injured during the incident but CPD did not give details.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win $1,500 With Rickey Smiley’s ‘Beat the Buzzer’ Contest
- Win Tix To 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Killer Mike Thinks Meek Mill’s Naked Bus Ad Is Art [VIDEO]
- Alicia Keys Exposes Her Guilty Pleasure, Going On A Global Tour, & Her New Single [EXCLUSIVE]
- EXCLUSIVE: Here’s An Explanation Of What Is Going On With The Biden Administration & HBCU Funding
- Trans Netflix Employees Plan Walkout In Protest To Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’
- The Bijou Star Files: Shots Fired!! Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent
- Damon Wayans Say’s Dave Chappelle “Freed the Slaves” with The Closer [VIDEO]
- Letitia Wright Denies Making Anti-Vaxx Comments On Set of ‘Black Panther 2’
- Here We Go Again: McMichaels’ Defense Attorneys Ask Judge To Let Jury Hear Ahmaud Arbery Was On Probation When He Died
- Kyrie Irving Wants To Be The Colin Kaepernick of COVID Vaccine In The NBA
- Washington Football Team Set To Retire Sean Taylor’s #21
OSU Student Shoved Down Stairs in Campus-Area Assault was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 93.1 WZAK: