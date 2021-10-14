Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s An Explanation Of What Is Going On With The Biden Administration & HBCU Funding

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Misinformation can sometimes spread like wildfire, especially when it comes to political matters.

When it came to recent rumors surrounding the Biden Administration cutting its HBCU funding, we decided to get confirmation from inside The White House by way of senior advisor to the president himself, Mr. Cedric Richmond.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Giving us an exclusive chat to debunk some of the negativity, Richmond broke down the facts of what’s really happening while also giving resources to how people can reach out for further support from the Biden Administration.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Enjoy our informative talk with President Biden’s Senior Advisor and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Mr. Cedric Richmond, on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s An Explanation Of What Is Going On With The Biden Administration & HBCU Funding  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
2021 Global Citizen Live: New York

Killer Mike Thinks Meek Mill’s Naked Bus Ad…

 54 mins ago
01.01.70

Trans Netflix Employees Plan Walkout In Protest To…

 3 hours ago
12.27.02
Damon Wayans Encore Appearance at Stress Factory Comedy Club - February 20, 2007

Damon Wayans Say’s Dave Chappelle “Freed the Slaves”…

 5 hours ago
11.01.02

Letitia Wright Denies Making Anti-Vaxx Comments On Set…

 5 hours ago
12.29.02
Exclusives
Close