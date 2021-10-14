News
HomeNews

A Black Man Who Was Tased By Georgia Police Is Now In A Coma, Family Seeks Answers

When Jones was being taken to Charles B. Webster Detention Center he fell ill. He was then transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, and is now in a coma.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Police car lights

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Ablack man is in critical condition in Augusta, Georgia, after police tased him during a traffic stop. Jermaine Jones Jr., 24, was stopped by Richmond County Police at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Clifton Street.

According to officers, they stopped an SUV with multiple people inside. Jones then fled the scene when one of the officers tased him. As he was taken into custody, Jones suffered a medical emergency, which landed him in the ICU.

According to Jones’ father, who was in the SUV during the incident, told WRDW that, “It was his instinct to run because he was on probation and wasn’t supposed to be around.”

In an interview with Fox 54 Jones’ father told the media that police started swinging on him.

“They started swinging on him, hitting him, hitting his body parts in the head and stuff.”  “He wasn’t resisting. They was all on his stomach. He said he couldn’t breathe.”

He also said that when his son was tased, his head hit the ground. A report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded that Jones also struggled with police as they tried to detain him.

When Jones was being taken to Charles B. Webster Detention Center he fell ill. He was then transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, and is now in a coma.

“He’s not able to talk.” said his mother. They have in an induced coma to keep his body still. So his brain waves can calm down.”

Now his parents want answers. They believe there is more to the story and want to see justice for their son.

“They had to do something with my child, said his father. “Nobody’s perfect. Everyone knows he has a record or whatever, but he’s not a bad person.”

Jones, who was on probation for aggravated assault, allegedly pointed and fired a gun at his girlfriend in 2019. He was also charged with a simple battery misdemeanor for an alleged domestic abuse incident.

There is an ongoing GBI investigation into the tasing of Jermaine Jones Jr. No further information has been provided.

ALSO SEE:

Here We Go Again: McMichaels’ Defense Attorneys Ask Judge To Let Jury Hear Ahmaud Arbery Was On Probation When He Died

Unarmed Black Man Shot 7 Times While Being Called The N-Word, California Police Investigate Possible Hate Crime

Black Farmers Ask Court To Join Lawsuit Challenging Historic Aid Program Meant To Address Longstanding Discrimination

Police killings 2020

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 photos Launch gallery

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

A Black Man Who Was Tased By Georgia Police Is Now In A Coma, Family Seeks Answers  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
2021 Global Citizen Live: New York

Killer Mike Thinks Meek Mill’s Naked Bus Ad…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Trans Netflix Employees Plan Walkout In Protest To…

 5 hours ago
12.27.02
Damon Wayans Encore Appearance at Stress Factory Comedy Club - February 20, 2007

Damon Wayans Say’s Dave Chappelle “Freed the Slaves”…

 7 hours ago
11.01.02

Letitia Wright Denies Making Anti-Vaxx Comments On Set…

 7 hours ago
12.29.02
Exclusives
Close