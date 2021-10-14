LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This Houston Hot Girl is making some savage moves, according to REVOLT, a tweet Thursday, confirmed Megan Thee Stallion is not only collaborating with Popeyes, but she will be a franchise owner of the popular chain chicken restaurant.

“Yesss Hotties it’s true Thee mf HOTTIE SAUCE IS DROPPING AT Popeyes Oct 19th so pull up and get you some,” she wrote. “Not only that buttt ya girl is now a franchise owner and will be opening my very own Popeyes locations!”

Beginning October 19, Meg’s “Hottie Sauce” will be available on Popeyes’ signature Chicken Sandwich and new Nuggets. The sauce is described as “sweet, bold and spicy”, just like Thee Stallion.

We’re here for all the explicit flavor. Will you be getting a taste of the “Hottie Sauce”?

City Girl, JT tweeted, “I hate hot sauce but ima get a watery nose for you.”

This is what some fans tweeted in response to Megan’s new business venture:

New Hot Girl Chicken: Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Popeyes Franchise Owner was originally published on hiphopnc.com