Gabrielle Union Admits To Almost Becoming A Video Vixen After Auditioning For 2Pac

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is currently one of the most celebrated actresses in Black Hollywood, but at one point she could’ve been one of the most vied after video vixens in hip-hop according to her own recollection.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While out promoting her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, the actress-turned-author joined JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on The Old Man and the Three podcast to revisit a time in her life when low self-esteem led her to think that she could only make it big as, what she referred to, a “video hoe.”

Read below on how fate almost led Gabby U down a very different career path, via Yahoo! News:

“‘So I got this internship in my last year of school, and I was like the office gofer, help, or whatever, and I worked in the kids department,’ she explained. ‘So we were working with Hayden Panetierre and Jessica Biel and Shane West and all of those young child actors. I’d talk to their parents and managers and whatnot, and when my internship ended, they were like, ‘Would you ever consider being our clients and us representing you?”

Union was hesitant to get into the acting game at first due to her ‘low self-esteem’ and because she was still determined to achieve her video vixen dreams, and she even auditioned for Tupac’s ‘California Love’ video but didn’t land the part.

‘Mind you, I had such low self-esteem, I wanted to be a video hoe so bad. That’s all I wanted,’ she said. ‘I didn’t wanna be in movies, I didn’t wanna be in commercials, I wanted to be the chosen video hoe. Well, that’s what we called them then, now they are ‘video vixens’, ‘IG models,’ yeah. But I wanted to be like a hot b***h, except I lacked all of the necessary accouterment like big boobs or an ass. It wasn’t really the desired look at the time. I was literally auditioning for the ‘California Love’ video with Tupac and 20 of his closest friends.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although she never got a callback from Pac on the “California Love” video, Union eventually went on to start booking big acting roles that led to her successful career in film and television we see today. However, she did eventually appear in a handful of videos at the height of her fame, including the main chick in Busta Rhymes’ “I Love My Chick” video and the eye of LL Cool J’s affection in his video for “Paradise” (seen above) amongst others.

Peep Gabrielle Union’s full interview on The Old Man and the Three podcast below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Gabrielle Union Is Re-launching Her Flawless Haircare Line 8 photos Launch gallery Gabrielle Union Is Re-launching Her Flawless Haircare Line 1. Flawless by Gabrielle Union 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner Source:Gabrielle Union 1 of 8 2. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Detangling Shampoo Source:Gabrielle Union 2 of 8 3. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-In Conditioner Source:Gabrielle Union 3 of 8 4. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Curl Refreshing Spray Source:Gabrielle Union 4 of 8 5. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Defining Curl Cream Source:Gabrielle Union 5 of 8 6. • Flawless by Gabrielle Union Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque Source:Gabrielle Union 6 of 8 7. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment Source:Gabrielle Union 7 of 8 8. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Source:Gabrielle Union 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Gabrielle Union Is Re-launching Her Flawless Haircare Line Gabrielle Union Is Re-launching Her Flawless Haircare Line [caption id="attachment_3166789" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Flawless / Gabrielle Union[/caption] Given how hard it can be to find products that work for multi-textured hair, we’re always excited to see a new brand on the shelves. But when it came to Gabrielle Union’s haircare collection Flawless, the line seemed to go as quickly as it came. Thankfully, today the actress announced that she and celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims are relaunching the brand, and it turns out they’ve reworked the products to come back with new and improved formulas that suit various textures and styling preferences. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. [caption id="attachment_3166790" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Flawless / Gabrielle Union[/caption] When Union first launched Flawless in 2017, she was privately undergoing In Vitro Fertilization which caused her to suffer severe hair loss as a result of the treatment. It was that experience, and her and Sim’s quest to develop a regimen to restore her hair’s health, that led to the brand relaunch. The 12-piece collection is heavily focused on hydration as a major aspect of hair and scalp health and product formulas consist of various protein-rich ingredients like Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil, Biotin, Amazonian Pequi Oil, Himalayan Moringa Oil, Rice Oil complex, Lilac Leaf extract, and African Shea Butter which were hand-selected by a team of chemists to deliver the best results. “We were dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity,” Union said in a news release. “This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style.” The products are also economical, ranging in price from $4-$10. And not only can every consumer afford the items in the collection, they can also use them. “From curls, waves, and coils, to heat styles, braids, wigs, and weaves, there is a Flawless product to support your hair’s needs for brilliance, health and beauty,” Sims said. The collection will be available exclusively on Amazon.com beginning August 3, 2020. Until then, check out a few standout items from the collection below, including the 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner, which is the hero product of the line. For more information, visit Flawlesscurls.com.

Gabrielle Union Admits To Almost Becoming A Video Vixen After Auditioning For 2Pac was originally published on blackamericaweb.com