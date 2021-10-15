RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Rapper Fat Trel Released From Prison

Fat Trel at Sirius XM

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Fat Trel is out of jail. The Washington D.C. rapper was released Friday (October 15).

His legal troubles first began in 2016 when he was arrested for using counterfeit money at a casino in Maryland. He was later arrested again in 2018 for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Trel pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge and originally faced up to 10 years in prison. However, last month, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis revealed he would only serve just over 2 years in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release.

Check out the video of Fat Trel’s prison release below.

Source: Revolt, The Sun

