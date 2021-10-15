RZA Thinks 2Pac Was A More Dangerous MC Compared To The Notorious B.I.G.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When the RZA speaks, Hip-Hop listens. When asked his thoughts on 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. as MC’s his vote went to Makaveli.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Rap legend was a recent guest on The Art Of Dialogue. While he answered a variety of questions regarding his career and the genre in general, one clip of the interview has begun to pick up steam on the internet. When asked to share his viewpoint on the two fallen rappers he drew a clear line on who he felt was the more formidable talent.

“Pac, once again, immaculate voice, but what Pac had, I think, was a way of touching us in all of our emotions” he explained. “Like, Pac had the power to infuse your emotional thought, like ‘Brenda Has a Baby,’ ‘Dear Mama,’ but then he had the power to arouse the rebel in you. You know? And those two things—actually, he was probably more dangerous than Big, Notorious B.I.G.”

Bobby Digital would go on to further detail his point of view on the two. “Notorious B.I.G., we could party with him, to this day we’re still…but Pac, we’re probably, going to point, he was more going into the Malcolm X of things and society fears that,” he said. RZA also added that while both rappers could communicate love effectively, Biggie couldn’t articulate the revolutionary layer of the plight of Black and Brown people.

You can watch The Abbott discuss their respective skillsets and more below.

