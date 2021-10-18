According to NBC4i, a notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 missionaries from a Millersburg, Ohio-based organization. Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped.
The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press.
The gang, whose name roughly translates to 400 “inexperienced men,” controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where they carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners, according to authorities.
Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the kidnapped group consisted of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, for a total of five children, seven women, and five men. The organization said they were on a trip to visit an orphanage.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win $1,500 With Rickey Smiley’s ‘Beat the Buzzer’ Contest
- Win Tix To 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping Ohio missionaries
- Prayers: General Colin Powell Has Passed From Complications from Covid-19
- Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And Military Leader, Passes Away
- Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Week Of Action
- 5 Events That Shaped Black History Month In The UK
- Panthers’ Comeback Falls Short; Vikings Hand Carolina Third Straight Loss
- These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be The Next Fashion ‘Must-Haves’
- Interview: Documentary ‘Downing Of A Flag’ Explores History Of A Controversial Symbol
- Black Atlanta Cop Involved in Violent Arrest of HBCU Students Spotted At Buckhead Secession Event
- Elderly Black Man In Need Of Medical Treatment Released From Georgia Hospital And Found Laying On The Ground Outside
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping Ohio missionaries was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com