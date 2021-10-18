- CLE
Home- CLE

Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping Ohio missionaries

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
HAITI-POLITICS-ASSASSINATION-MOISE

Source: VALERIE BAERISWYL / Getty

According to NBC4i, a notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 missionaries from a Millersburg, Ohio-based organization. Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped.

The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press.

The gang, whose name roughly translates to 400 “inexperienced men,” controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where they carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners, according to authorities.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the kidnapped group consisted of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, for a total of five children, seven women, and five men. The organization said they were on a trip to visit an orphanage.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping Ohio missionaries  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Array

Prayers: General Colin Powell Has Passed From Complications…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be…

 19 hours ago
10.27.04

Cookies Connects With G Pen For The Stylish…

 3 days ago
07.07.03

Rapper Fat Trel Released From Prison

 3 days ago
06.06.03
Exclusives
Close