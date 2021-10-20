The Bijou Star Files: Jamie Foxx Say’s Marriage Is A No Go

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 20, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jamie Foxx On the Idea of Traditional Marriage: ‘I Didn’t Think That Was for Me’

Jamie Foxx is opening up about why he believes he will never marry. Read More

Why large age gaps in marriages are declining

A while ago, my friend told me a 30-year-old friend of ours was engaged to marry a 50-year-old. Read More

Man Speaks Out About Pulling Gun On 14-Year-Old Who Attempted To Steal His Car

BMW from a Texaco gas station in East-Atlanta Georgia has gone viral, and now the owner of the vehicle is speaking out about the incident. Read More

People Are Pushing Back Against Experts’ Claims That ‘Squid Game’ May Inspire Violence Among Children

A council in the south of England—as well as others—has gone public with advice regarding the Netflix mega-hit Squid Game, the council has urged parents to “not allow children” to watch the series . Read More

Naturi Naughton Says 3LW Used a Fake House for ‘MTV Cribs’ Episode: ‘I Didn’t Have a Car, I Didn’t Have a House’

When Naughton was a teen, she was famously part of the girl group 3LW, which found modest success with hits like “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” and “Playas Gon’ Play.” At some point during the height of their fame, the three girls appeared on MTV Cribs to show off a house that apparently wasn’t theirs. Read More

Why vaccinated people dying from Covid-19 doesn’t mean the vaccines are ineffective

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died on Monday of Covid-19 complications. His family announced that he was fully vaccinated. He was 84 years old, and had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer . Read More

Southwest Airlines scraps plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave

Southwest Airlines will not place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave as they wait for their exemption requests to be reviewed, the company said. Read More

Covid-19 breakthrough deaths most common among older Americans, data shows

CDC data shows that 6 out of every 7 reported breakthrough deaths were of those 65 and older. Read More

Natural immunity is good. Getting vaccinated after being sick with COVID-19 is better.

Many people have caught COVID-19 over the past 20 months, despite their best efforts, or because they didn’t take enough precautions against the coronavirus. Read More

This woman wanted to die. Why was her euthanasia canceled?

The story of Martha Sepúlveda Campo, who has a fatal disease but wasn’t allowed to die without a terminal prognosis, made… Read More e Why did doctors not allow her to die in the end

Oklahoma Woman’s Manslaughter Conviction Over Miscarriage Criticized as ‘Shameful’

The manslaughter conviction of an Oklahoma woman who experienced a miscarriage is drawing widespread condemnation from advocacy groups and beyond, with many pointing to this “shameful” turn of events as the latest example of a dangerous precedent being reinforced. Read More

Products in your medicine cabinet may soon be getting more expensive

Procter & Gamble, one of the country’s largest consumer goods manufacturers, said Tuesday that it’s raising prices on certain grooming, beauty and oral care products for retail customers to combat higher costs. Read More

80,000 truck drivers to help fix the supply chain

The trucking industry is short 80,000 drivers, a record high, Chris Spear, President and CEO of the American Trucking Associations, Read More

Haitian gang reportedly demands $17M in exchange for kidnapped missionaries

An armed gang is demanding a $17 million ransom for the group of American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last week, Read More

2 years after Elijah McClain’s death, family announces settlement deal with City of Aurora

The family of Elijah McClain has announced a tentative settlement agreement with the City of Aurora, Colorado, in a federal civil rights lawsuit, according to statements from the city and family attorneys. Read More

YE PRETTY FLY FOR A WHITE GUY …Rocks Bizarre Mask in NYC

Ye is turning more heads in NYC than normal by covering his entire face with a mask that even he would have to admit is … just beyond the pale. Read More

KELLOGG’S SUED NOT ENOUGH STRAWBERRIES!!!

Kellogg’s is trying to pull a fast one by hyping up the strawberries in some of their Pop-Tarts, because there’s very few of the actual berries inside … this according to a new lawsuit. Read More

‘FRESH PRINCE’ REBOOT Actor Playing Uncle Phil …INVOLVED IN FATAL FREEWAY ACCIDENT

Adrian Holmes — the guy playing Uncle Phil in the new ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot — was involved in a car accident that resulted in fatal injuries for a man who was laying in the middle of the freeway. Read More

Young Thug Files Lawsuit Over Lost Bag That Contained Hard Drive Valued at $1 Million With 200 Unreleased Songs

Young Thug has filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta luxury apartment complex The Trace for “negligence and failure to train its employees” after the building’s concierge service gave away his Louis Vuitton bag. Read More

Jay-Z Hired Ex-Cop to Surveil Former Perfume CEO in $18 Million Lawsuit—Here’s What They Found Out

Jay-Z has been embroiled in a lawsuit involving Parlux since 2016 when the fragrance brand sued him for breach of contract. Read More

Eve Opens Up About Pregnancy, Says She Found Out Right Before ‘Verzuz’ With Trina

Eve announced a few days ago that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together, with her expected due date in February. Read More

Snoop Dogg Facing Copyright Lawsuit for Posting Viral Video to Instagram

Snoop Dogg is being accused of copyright infringement in a lawsuit over a viral video he posted on Instagram earlier this year. Read More

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Stemming From 2018 Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B is maintaining her innocence regarding her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl that happened back in 2018. Read More

Tamar Braxton Says She’s “Waiting On The Lord” Following Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement To Travis Barker

Tamar has been candid about her divorce from Vince Herbert and her recent split from David Adefeso, and it looks like she’s ready for her forever thing. Tamar expressed her feelings in a now deleted tweet. Read More

The 2021 Soul Train Awards is Headed to the Apollo Theater

The 2021 Soul Train Awards has found a new home at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem. Read More

Studies Show An Increase in Tics in Teens Due to Depression, Anxiety, and TikTok

In countries all over, doctors are concerned about a reported increase of tics in teen girls, with anxiety, depression, and TikTok being the contributing factor. Read More

Florida Man Shot After Two Men Mistakenly Enter His Apartment, One Gets in Bed with Man’s Family Thinking it was Woman He Met at Bar

Two Florida PE teachers are facing charges after shooting a man after entering his apartment accidentally. Read More

Boosie Wants $20 Million From State Farm Arena After On-Stage Brawl

Boosie is going after State Farm Arena for $20 million following an on-stage scuffle that cost him his spot on the “Legendz Of The Streetz Tour.” Read More

Black Twitter Accuses RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and Robin Dixon of Colorism After Wendy Osefo Was Referred to as ‘Aggressive’

Black Twitter is calling out some of The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members over alleged colorist comments. Read More

Netflix’s Trans Employees Shared A List Of Demands As The Walkout Over The Dave Chappelle Controversy Moves Forward [Photo]

Organizers of a planned walkout this week at Netflix of the streamers’ trans employees said Monday that they will present a list of “firm asks” to company co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. Read More

Usher’s Ex-Wife, Tameka Foster, Opens Up About Being Blamed For His Breakup With Chilli & Being Called A ‘Gold Digger’: They Had It All Wrong

Tameka Foster is denying any blame for her ex-husband Usher’s early 2000s breakup with TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Read More

Nas Recalls Crying With DMX On The Set Of ‘Belly’: We Formed A Brotherhood

Nas reminisced on his time filming the cult classic film, Belly, with the late rapper, DMX . The Hype Williams directed film premiered in 1998 with a star-studded cast and it’s left a lasting impression on the If I Ruled The Rule rapper. Read More

Adele Recalls Suffering An Anxiety Attack During Her Divorce, Voicemail She Left A Friend During The Incident Will Be On New Album

As Adele returns to the spotlight, she’s opening up about her personal life during her hiatus. Read More

DR. DRE SERVED WITH DIVORCE DOCS AT CEMETERY As Grandmother Laid To Rest

Dr. Dre‘s divorce has been extremely contentious, and something happened Monday that punctuates the bitterness … a process server for his ex-wife attempted to serve him with legal docs at the cemetery where he buried his grandmother. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: