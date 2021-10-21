The Bijou Star Files: 61 Year Old Marries 18 Year Old God Daughter

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 21, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kodak Black Reacts to Report of Man Marrying His Goddaughter: ‘My Dad Did the Same Sh*t’

A 61-year-old Florida man is making headlines after he allegedly tied the knot with his 18-year-old goddaughter. Reports of the unconventional union garnered a wide range of reactions across social media, most of which slammed the man for marrying someone whom he had known since their infancy. But not everyone was shocked or disturbed by the move. Read More

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

An FDA advisory committee is expected to meet next week to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech’s request to authorize their vaccine for children in that age range. Read More

New York City mandates Covid vaccine for all city workers

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that 100,000 workers have till Nov. 1 to receive their first dose before being placed on unpaid leave. Read More

Trump Says “Everybody Wanted The Vaccine” When He Was President

Former President Donald Trump says he would convince Americans to take the COVID-19 shot without mandates if he were still in office. Read More

Cincinnati Zoo administers COVID-19 vaccine for 80 animals – from giraffes to great apes

Eighty animals at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine created for veterinary use. Read More

BRIAN LAUNDRIE FBI CONFIRMS REMAINS FOUND, NO IDENTITY YET …Brian’s Backpack, Notebook on Scene Too

The FBI just confirmed both Brian’s backpack and notebook were found in the area near what appears to be human remains … but they can not yet determine if the remains belong to Brian. The agent said the spot had previously been under water, and the investigative team will need several days to finish gathering evidence. Read More

50 Cent’s Cognac Brand Files Motion to Dismiss Remy Martin Lawsuit

50 Cent’s cognac brand filed a motion in a Manhattan federal court Monday asking to have a lawsuit filed by E. Remy Martin & Co. dismissed. The lawsuit, filed in August, claims the Branson bottle design looks a little too much like that of Remy’s XO bottle. Read More

NETFLIX EMPLOYEES WALK OUT IN PROTEST Over Chappelle Special

Ashlee Marie Preston, who helped organize the Netflix employee walkout Wednesday, says she’s invited Dave to come to the table to have a conversation about the harm she and others believe he’s inflicted onto the LGBTQ+ community … but notes, he’s ghosted them. Read More

RICK ROSS ON HEMP HOP OUR PRODUCTS ARE GAME-CHANGING …You Can Smoke Healthily!!!

Rick Ross says that his weed-smoking and overall health have changed for the better — and it’s all because of a hemp business he’s gone all-in on … which sounds revolutionary. Read More

CHRIS BROWN KYRIE IRVING’S A ‘REAL HERO’ For COVID-19 Vax Stance

Chris Brown has entered the Kyrie Irving COVID-19 vaccine saga … calling the NBA star a “real hero” for refusing to get the jab. Read More

ADELE, RICH PAUL HELLO FROM THE COURTSIDE… Cozy Up At Laker Game

It was “Bring Your Music Star Girlfriend To Work Day” for Rich Paul — the NBA super-agent hit up the Laker game with Adele on Tuesday … with the couple looking cozy out in public together. Read More

NETFLIX CEO TED SARANDOS SORRY IF CHAPPELLE STANCE WAS HARSH… But I’m Standing Firm

Netflix’s top dog is apologizing for how his words about the Dave Chappelle special may have come across to some employees — but he’s not changing his actual stance. Read More

Group of Owners Who Paid $4 Million for Wu-Tang’s ‘Once Upon a Time In Shaolin’ Album Come Forward

After anonymously purchasing the project from the federal government for $4 million via an intermediary, the owners of Wu-Tang’s mysterious Once Upon a Time In Shaolin album have finally come forward, and they want other people to hear the record. Read More

Rick Ross’ Ex Brianna Camille Addresses Legal Battle With Rapper Over Child Support

Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Briana Camille, seems ready to open up about her legal battle with the rapper in her new reality show Getting Back to Bri. Read More

Subway Worker Who Went Viral for Stepping on Meat and Putting Food on Toilet Seat Has Been Fired

A Subway worker who went viral for recording himself trashing one of the chain’s restaurants has been fired, according to a company statement. Read More

How a Federal Initiative Is Fueling the Criminalization of Rap

On Oct. 5, news broke that Pooh Shiesty will be going on trial for three charges related to a 2020 shooting in Miami. The Memphis artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr, is facing 20 years each for charges of conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of violent crime, and Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy. He is also facing life for allegedly discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Read More

Cardi B Shuts Down Trolls Saying She’s Going to Prison and Talking About Her Kids

Cardi B isn’t having it when it comes to disparaging comments about her legal issues or family. Read More

Court Declines to Award $20 Million Default Judgement Request in Nicki Minaj Harassment Case

The ongoing legal battle continues between Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty against plaintiff Jennifer Hough, who claims Minaj attempted to harass and intimidate her. Read More

Kelly’s Child Pornography Trial Set To Begin August 2022 In Chicago

The legal battles for R. Kelly aren’t quite over just yet. Although he was found guilty of racketeering charges in New York on September 27th and his sentencing awaits, he is heading back to court next year. If you recall, “The Piped Piper” faces charges in his hometown of Chicago for child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Read More

Eve Says There Are “Clones” In The Hip-Hop Industry Making Music “Boring”

Eve is back and she’s making her mark on the television industry with her new show ‘Queens’ and recently announced she’s carrying a bundle of joy! While Eve shares the details of her new journey with fans, she’s also reminding y’all how she got down in the realm of hip-hop. Read More

Five Rappers Allegedly Turn Down Request to Compete with Busta Rhymes in a Verzuz [Photo]

Following the Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One Versus, Busta Rhymes revealed how hard it’s been to find anyone willing to battle him in a Verzuz of his own. Read More

Darius McCrary Kisses Girlfriend In Interview Amid Rumors He’s Dating Sidney Starr

Darius McCrary wants everyone to know he is taken. Read More

Alicia Keys Forgives Lil Mama For Crashing 2009 MTV VMAs Performance: This Is What My Music Does To People

Alicia Keys understands the effect her music has on others, including Lil Mama.

Alicia Keys has forgiven rapper Lil Mama for storming the stage during her 2009 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Jay-Z. Read More

Ray J Seeking Joint Custody Of Children & Termination Of The Chance Of Spousal Support In Divorce Filing From Princess Love

It seems that Ray J is serious this time about separating from his estranged wife, Princess Love, and is once again seeking joint custody over both of their children. Read More

Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube, & Too $hort Form Supergroup Named ‘Mount Westmore’

Rap giants Snoop Dogg , E-40, Ice Cube , and Too $hort believe so and have joined forces forming the supergroup Mount Westmore. Read More

Wendy Williams Will Continue Hiatus From Talk Show Through November

According to the The Wendy Williams Show’s latest social media post, Wendy will not return to her talk show this month. Today, (10/19) the show announced on their Instagram that guests will continue to host through the next two weeks. Read More

Magic Johnson Says Unvaccinated NBA Players Are Letting Their Teams Down Amid Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has been making headlines for weeks as he remains one of the only unvaccinated players on the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie has made it clear that he is choosing not to get vaccinated, which is not only costing him hundreds of thousands of dollars, but could possibly cost him his contract extension. Read More

Here’s Why A Judge Blocked Kenneth Petty’s Sex Assault Victim’s Request For “Default” Judgement In $20 Million Harassment Lawsuit

A judge is actually giving The Pettys more time to respond to their harassment lawsuit despite speculation that a “default” judgment would be granted in the case. Read More

