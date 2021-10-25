The Bijou Star Files: Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Wade Is Headed To The NBA

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

October 25, 2021:

Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Wade Gets Drafted By The Utah Jazz’s G League Team

It looks like Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire Wade is following in his footsteps when it comes to making his hoop dreams a reality. Read More

LeBron James Reacts After Zaire Wade Gets Trolled for Getting Drafted by Utah Jazz G League Team

LeBron James took to Instagram to share some advice for Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire, who was trolled this weekend after getting drafted by the Utah Jazz’s G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars. Read More

Freeway Mourns Death of His Daughter: ‘This Pain Is Unimaginable’

Philadelphia rap legend Freeway is mourning the loss of his daughter, who has died at the age of 21 following a battle with cancer. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN FATAL ACCIDENTHEAD GUN HANDLER HAD RECENT SELF-DOUBTS …New On The Job

The woman responsible for handling weapons on the set of Alec Baldwin‘s “Rust” had only recently taken on a gig as a head armorer, and shared she had real doubts about doing the job. Hannah Reed — daughter of Hollywood armorer Thell Reed — appeared on the “Voices of the West” podcast last month to talk about her new experiences in the biz. Reed told the hosts she had just wrapped a western movie with Nic Cage called “The Old Way” … and it was her first time as head armorer on a movie. Read More

DMX ESTATE BATTLE GROWS …As Alleged 15th Child Comes Forward

There is a full-on battle royale over DMX‘s estate, because another woman has reportedly come forward claiming she’s one of X’s kids, and wants in on the estate. Read More

SISQO TO DRAKE LITTLE ADVICE ON IMPOSTORS …No Need To Lawyer Up!!!

Sisqo is giving Drake some sage advice on how to deal with doppelgängers … he says it’s best not to drag them to court. Read More

Larrianna Jackson Charged With Second-Degree Felony Battery For Assaulting Disabled Teacher For Viral TikTok Challenge—Facing 10 Years In Prison

Earlier this month the viral “Slap A Teacher” TikTok challenge grabbed national headlines when a disabled teacher was physically assaulted by a Louisiana high school student—and now that student is facing very serious consequences. Larrianna Jackson, has been formally charged with second-degree felony battery for her role in the TikTok assault and is facing a decade in prison. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Reveals She’s Missing A Piece Of Her Lip From Previous Abusive Relationship

While some experiences are difficult to discuss, the moment of release can also be encouraging to others. Taraji P. Henson recently got candid about a trying period in her life. She revealed that an abusive, past situation left a physical impact on her. Read More

Group Of Fathers Form ‘Dads On Duty’ Group To Combat Violence At Louisiana High School

After a violent week of fights at Southwood High School resulted in the arrests of 23 students, a group of parents decided to band together and take matters into their own hands. Read More

DRAKE Offers 2fer For Party Guests CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN AND MY BIRTHDAY!!!

Drake‘s birthday comes just before Halloween, so he combined the 2 Saturday night for a big Hollywood bash!!! Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN TRESPASSER BUSTED OUTSIDE HOME …Despite Restraining Order

Kim Kardashian‘s got more problems with the man who allegedly sent her a package containing a diamond ring and Plan B … we’re told he showed up at her home again. Read More

DR. FAUCI Congress Wants Answers …FOR BEAGLE PUPPY RESEARCH FUNDING

Dr. Fauci might be getting grilled anew — Congress wants to know why his branch of the NIH allegedly funded research that saw puppies being tortured in the name of science. Read More

BOOSIE TO LIL NAS X HOMOPHOBIC DIATRIBE …After Being Linked to Song

It looks like Lil Nas X is responding to Boosie’s homophobic word vomit — and seems to brushing it off with yet another laugh. Read More

BLUEFACE MOM ALLEGEDLY ATTACKED IN HOME …Cops Think He Might Have Been Target

Blueface‘s mom and stepdad say they were attacked in a violent home invasion at a place her son owns … and it sounds like the alleged attackers were there to go after the rapper. Read More

NBA YOUNGBOY GETTING RELEASED FROM CUSTODY

NBA YoungBoy is about to get out of jail as he awaits trial in his federal weapons case … Read More

Protestors Storm The Barclays Center In Support Of Kyrie Irving Following His Ongoing Vaccination Drama

The Brooklyn Nets may not be allowing Kyrie Irving to play basketball, but he still has a lot of supporters who want to see him on the court. Hundreds of Kyrie Irving’s supporters stormed the Barclays Center earlier today chanting “Let Kyrie Play” despite him not being allowed to play or practice with his team until he is vaccinated. Read More

Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day

When they say the “Fast & Furious” cast is like a real family, they truly mean it. Recently, Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, tied the knot, and his friend and “Fast & Furious,” co-star Vin Diesel was there to walk Meadow down the aisle for her special day. Read More

Kodak Black Explains Viral Video Of Him Dancing With His Mother: “I Try To Make Her Feel Real Beautiful”

Kodak Black went on the defense Saturday night, responding to a viral video of him dancing with his mother and grabbing her behind. Read More

The Famous ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ Home Now Listed For Sale At $3.25M

Just in time for Halloween, the home where Freddie Krueger terrorized his victims in the hit movie, “A Nightmare on Elm Street,”just hit the market for $3.5 million, Read More

Bystanders Who Witnessed The Sexual Assault Of A Woman On A Philadelphia Train Unlikely To Be Charged

Earlier this week people were outraged at the news that a woman was violently sexually assaulted while on a Philadelphia train and multiple bystanders recorded the assault instead of helping her or calling authorities. In an update, law enforcement officials are now saying that despite calls for the bystanders to be charged, it’s highly “unlikely” that it will happen. Read More

President Biden Says Emergency Responders Who Refuse To Comply With Vaccine Mandates Should Be Fired

President Biden addressed various topics during his town hall on Thursday evening, but some of his most controversial comments surrounded police, emergency responders and vaccines. Vaccine mandates have started to hit healthcare workers in some states, and it looks like Biden is pro-vaccine mandate for first responders as well. Read More

Bow Wow Responds to Report That Court Docs Say He’s the Father of 1-Year-Old Boy

Bow Wow’s paternity drama has seemingly come to an end. Read More

Drake Celebrates 35th Birthday with ‘Narcos’-Themed Party Attended by Future, Offset, and More.

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday with a Halloween costume party in Los Angeles. Read More

Dr. Dre Shares Inspirational Message That Snoop Dogg Sent Him

Nobody knows how to show love quite like Snoop Dogg. Read More

