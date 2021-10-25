- CLE
You Won’t Believe Ohio’s Favorite Halloween Candy!

According to candystore.com Ohio trick or treater’s favorite Halloween candy are Blow Pops!  Surprised?  Well the bulk candy retailer Candystore.com has collected 14 years of sales data to find out what the top candy is for each state and the U.S.

In addition to Blow Pops, Ohioans second favorite Halloween candy is M&M’s and coming in third place are Starburst.  Overall American’s favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups.  Rounding out the top five candy for American’s are Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and, Hot Tamales.

Check out the state by state breakdown below

Spending on Halloween candy sales is predicted to be up in 2021 by 26% bringing in an astonishing 10 billion.  Approximately 172 millions American’s celebrate Halloween and 50% of parents stash their kids candy to eat at a later time.

You Won’t Believe Ohio’s Favorite Halloween Candy!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

