The Bijou Star Files: Caitlyn Jenner Has Got Dave Chappelle’s Back

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 28, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Caitlyn Jenner Backs Dave Chappelle Amid Criticism of Comedian’s Netflix Special

Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter Tuesday to show her support for Dave Chappelle as he continues to defend his remarks in the controversial Netflix special The Closer. Read More

KEVIN HART EX-PAL’S FINAL CHARGE DROPPED In Sex Tape Scandal

Kevin Hart ‘ s finally putting his old sex tape scandal totally in his rearview mirror … now that his former friend, J.T. Jackson, has been cleared of all criminal wrongdoing in the case. Read More

CHURCH BRAWL MASKLESS GUY RUSHES AT PRIEST… Fists Fly on the Altar!!!

Instead of catching the Holy Ghost, one man caught these hands — he defied the priest by storming the altar without wearing a face mask … and the other churchgoers gave him a beat down. Read More

BIG FREEDIA: Boosie Isn’t Homophobic …HE JUST HAS BEEF WITH LIL NAS X!!!

Boosie Badazz doesn’t hate gay people, in general — he just hates Lil Nas X, which is why he went on a disgusting tirade against the guy … so says Big Freedia, who’s defending the former. Read More

‘RUST’ ACTOR I DON’T THINK FILM SHOULD CONTINUE… Halyna Was The Vision

It’s time to drop the curtain on the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” after the fatal shooting on set … at least according to one of the principal actors. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Hard To Maintain A Healthy Bedroom Life With Husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has been an open book when it comes to her life and relationships, specifically her marriage to husband Will Smith via her show, ‘Red Table Talk.’ Read More

Sidney Starr Says Her & Darius McCrary Are Just Friends Despite Previously Revealing They Were Dating

Sidney Starr and Darius McCrary have been the talk of the social media-sphere after Sidney revealed her and the ‘Family Matters’ star have been dating. Photos and videos of the two getting pretty cozy went viral, yet Darius had denied Sidney’s claim and it looks like she’s had a change of heart as well. Read More

Mother Says A Kansas City Complex Accidentally Emptied Her Townhome Of All Her Belongings Totaling A $32,000 Loss

Myrohn Guthrie dropped by her Kansas City townhome over the weekend to pick up winter coats for her kids. What she found instead was an empty home. The two-bedroom apartment seemed like her family of three had never lived there. Everything was gone, from the furniture to the food in the fridge, toys, toothbrushes, papers legalizing her businesses and even birth certificates and social security cards. Read More

Tropicana Set To Release Limited-Edition Toothpaste That Doesn’t Ruin The Taste Of Orange Juice

You shower, brush your teeth, get dressed and grab your breakfast sandwich and orange juice to go. You take a sip of that good ol’ Tropicana and it tastes…normal. Well, the popular orange juice brand says its new line of toothpaste is going to make that a reality for y’all. Read More

California Officials Disbursed At Least $20 Billion To Individuals Who Filed Fraudulent Unemployment Benefit Claims

CA has given away at least $20 billion to criminals in the form of fraudulent unemployment benefits, state officials said yesterday. Read More

Snoop Dogg Reflects on His Mother’s Death and Apologizes to Eminem for Being ‘Out of Pocket’

Snoop Dogg , opened up about the artist’s new role at Def Jam, then grew into a number of follow-up discussions touching on the recent death of his mother and an important conversation he had with Eminem . Read More

Jeezy Recalls the Time Jay-Z Backed Him Up in a Vegas Fist Fight: ‘Hov Got Hands’

In a promo clip for the latest episode of TV One’s Uncensored series, Jeezy opened up about some different moments he’s had with Jay-Z, including thetime they fought off a group in Las Vegas. Read More

SZA Says She ‘Never Felt More Powerless and Disrespected’ After Photographer Released Pics Without Consent

SZA took to Twitter to air her grievances after a photographer released pictures of her without consent. Read More

Kodak Black Helps Host Event for Breast Cancer Survivors Where Attendees Received Money and Wigs

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kodak Black collaborated with radio host Supa Cindy on Tuesday to host an event in support of those that suffered from the disease. Read More

Ohio Father Allegedly Shot Son After He Wouldn’t Stop Playing Guitar

A 79-year-old Ohio man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting his son after he wouldn’t stop playing his guitar. Read More

NBA YoungBoy To Stay On 24-Hour Lockdown, Can’t Have Overnight Guests At Utah Home While Out On Bond

While NBA YoungBoy is technically a free man, he will be subject to 24-hour lockdown at his Utah residence where he will be on house arrest until his trial. Read More

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Is Going Animal-Less

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is making a comeback in 2023 without the use of animals. Read More

McDonald’s to Partner With IBM to Create Artificial Intelligence Technology to Automate its Drive-Thru Lines

McDonald’s announced Wednesday its strategic alliance with IBM to create artificial intelligence technologies that will assist the fast-food company in automating its drive-thru lines. Read More

Chante Moore and Stephen Hill are Engaged

Singer Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen Hill are engaged! Read More

Cops Arrest Man Caught on Camera Vandalizing George Floyd Statue in New York

Police have made an arrest in the defacing of the bronze George Floyd statue in New York. Read More

MICHIGAN 6-YR-OLD SHOT FAMILY SUES NEIGHBORS FOR $4 MIL

The family of the 6-year-old boy in Michigan who was shot outside their neighbors’ home while retrieving his bicycle has lawyered up … and they’re dragging the neighbors to court. Read More

Ohio House passes “Aisha’s Law,” bill that grants additional protections to domestic violence survivors

The law is named in honor of Aisha Fraser, who was killed by her ex-husband, former Cuyahoga County judge and politician Lance Mason. Read More

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson , the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson. Read More

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Everything you need to know about the 2021 event

It’s almost time for rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest night. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: