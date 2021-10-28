Contests

Enter to Win A Flyaway Trip To The Mary J Blige Experience!

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Win A Flyaway Trip to the Mary J Blige Experience (National)_October 2021

Source: Creative Service / iOne-digital

In celebration of Mary’s new upcoming album, Mary is giving her fans the experience of a lifetime!

Enter below for a chance to win a trip to The Mary J Blige Experience at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD Saturday, November 20th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within one of the metropolitan areas as defined in the Official Rules, who are 18 years of age or older.  The Mary J. Blige National Sweepstakes ends on November 10, 2021.  Subject to Official Rules.

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart Arrives to Jimmy Kimmel

Kevin Hart’s EX Homie Cleared Of Sex Tape…

 2 hours ago
05.26.10

Diddy Lists Late Kim Porter’s Mansion For $7M

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Jeezy Recalls Jay-Z Having His Back In A…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close