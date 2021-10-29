The Bijou Star Files: Should R. Kelly’s Grammys Get Revoked??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

R. Kelly’s Grammy Awards Will Not Be Revoked-For Now

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly will not have his Grammy awards revoked, at least not yet. Read More

EX-GOV. CUOMO HIT WITH FIRST CRIMINAL CHARGE For Sexual Misconduct

Just obtained the complaint filed against Cuomo, which describes the alleged Dec. 2020 incident. Read More

TODD RUNDGREN ROCK & ROLL DOESN’T NEED HALL OF FAME!!!Skipping His Own Induction

Rock icon Todd Rundgren is about to get what some call the ultimate honor in the music biz — induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — and he couldn’t care less, because he says the institution’s a total crock. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON Bringing Halloween Fun To Underprivileged Kids …COSTUMES, CANDY & PRIZES!!!

Tristan Thompson just started his NBA season with a new squad, but his busy schedule isn’t stopping him from making sure some underprivileged kids have a memorable Halloween. Read More

Gigi Hadid’s Mother Yolanda Claims Zayn Malik Struck Her

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Yolanda Hadid, the mother of model Gigi Hadid, claims Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik struck her last week, and she’s “seriously considering” filing a police report, Read More

Mold, Rats, Roaches: Inside Howard University Students’ Sit-In Over “Unlivable” Housing Conditions

When a student-led protest began at Howard University ’s Armour J. Blackburn Center in early October, many were shocked to learn the students were protesting against unsafe housing conditions. Claims of mold, rats, roaches, and other unlivable conditions inside on-campus dormitories seemed unfathomable for the 154-year-old Washington, D.C. based institution. But for a group of students, this is their reality. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Details Why She Was Unable To Attend Gregg Leakes’ Memorial Service

Cynthia Bailey broke her silence on why she didn’t attend the celebration of life for NeNe Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes after NeNe called her out online. Read More

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody Showed Up” For Her After Nene Criticized Flowers Received From The ‘RHOA’ Ladies

Nene Leakes recently appeared on v103 Atlanta and shared how she’s been doing since the unfortunate passing of Gregg Leakes. Nene said she has received lots of love and support from the people around her, and briefly spoke about the ladies from ‘RHOA’. After watching the viral clip, Claudia Jordan called Nene’s comments “tacky”. Read More

Fictional Character Michael Myers Criticized For Allegedly Being Homophobic Due To The Killing Of Gay Characters In ‘Halloween Kills’

Following the release of ‘Halloween Kills,’ fictional character Michael Myers is being accused of allegedly being homophobic because he (**spoiler alert**) murders a gay couple in the new film. Read More

Facebook’s New Corporate Name Is ‘Meta’ (Update)

Seventeen years after launching Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new corporate name, ‘Meta’. In an attempt to restore the company’s public image, Read More

Families Of Charleston Church Mass Shooting Victims Reach An $88M Settlement With The Department Of Justice

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced a multi-million dollar settlement with the families of those impacted by the June 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More

Jury Awards $10M To Man Who Says He Was Fired Because He Is White

In today’s society, where diversity and inclusion seem to be a priority for many companies, one man, David Duvall, alleges he was fired because of it and was just awarded $10 million in a lawsuit. Read More

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Surpasses Rare 3 Billion Minute Viewing Mark on Nielsen Top 10 Chart

The South Korean show has topped Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, amassing over three billion minutes viewed in a single week’s time. It’s the sixth title to ever eclipse this milestone and is now the best performing series of the U.S.’s 2021 rankings. Read More

Drake Calls Snoop Dogg ‘Too Raw,’ Says Eminem Is ‘Underrated’ in Instagram Shout-Outs

A few days after celebrating his 35th birthday, Drake took to Instagram to pay his respects to the influential work of Snoop Dogg and Eminem . Read More

American Airlines Passenger Duct Taped for Allegedly Breaking Flight Attendant’s Nose

An American Airlines flight to California was diverted to Denver following an alleged attack on a flight attendant Wednesday. Read More

Man Who Lived in Chicago Airport For 3 Months Acquitted of Trespassing Charges

A man who spent three months living at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport due to concerns over COVID-19 has been acquitted of felony charges, Read More

Instagram Influencer Defends Photos of Posing in Front of Father’s Open Casket

A popular Instagram and TikTok influencer is defending her decision to share photos of herself posing in front of her father’s casket. Read More

Ne-Yo Credits Pandemic For Saving His Marriage

Ne-Yo has released his first song for 2021, a track called What If that has the star reminiscing over a past love and what could have been. Read More

The Ladies From ABC’s ‘Queens’ Release 3 New Songs Including A Collab With Cam’Ron [Video]

Earlier this month, fans were able to tune into ABC’s new musical drama series “Queens,” which stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez as the Nasty Bitches, a legendary hip hop group from the 90’s Read More

We Told You So: Ty Lepley and Miracle Watts Make It Instagram Official [Photo]

Ty Lepley and Miracle Watts are definitely together — but we told you that. Read More

Tommie Lee Slams Daughter For Wrecking Her Jaguar, Refuses To Be Called As ‘Bad Parent’ [Video]

Tommie Lee, whom you may know from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, took it to social media to reveal that one of her two daughters stole her car. Read More

‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Accused Of Purposefully Keeping ‘His White Wife Off His Instagram Page’

Following his rise to fame with his role on HBO’s drama “Insecure”, Jay Ellis’ private life is also scrutinized by public. Now, his fans have found out that he apparently has been in a longtime relationship with Serbian model Nina Senicar, which surprised them as she never appears on his social media page. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross On Being Called The ‘Poster Child for Single Women’: What I Would Prefer Is That I’m The Poster Child For Living My Life On My Terms

Despite being the daughter of the legendary Diana Ross , Tracee Ellis Ross keeps a pretty low profile and doesn’t get into lots of details on her personal life. The 48-year-old hasn’t publicly been in multiple high-profile romantic relationships and she’s become known for being single. Read More

Vanessa Bryant Wins Ruling In Lawsuit Against Los Angeles County For Allegedly Sharing Crash Site Photos – Sheriff & Fire Chief Will Testify Under Oath

Its been almost two years since Vanessa Bryant , 39, lost her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, but it seems things may be moving more positively. Read More

Chance The Rapper Reveals He Struggles With PTSD & Has ‘A Lot Of Dark Days’

Chance The Rapper is getting candid about his mental health. In an episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji P. Henson, the 28-year-old rapper opens up about wellness and mental health. Read More

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her Relationship W/ Jeezy Helped Her Realize She Had A Hot Temper + Attributes Changing Her Mind About Having Children To Being In A Trustworthy Relationship

Jeannie Mai is addressing how her relationship with Jeezy has allowed her to grow! Read More

Drake Accused Of Having A Personal Employee Who Finds Women For Him To Have Sex With: He Has His Own Private Tinder!

Does Drake really have a worker who scouts for potential one-night-stands? Read More

Cardi B Accuses Twitter Users Of Giving ‘Backhanded Compliments’ + Responds To Critic Who Claimed Her Daughter Has A Mental Disability: The Only One Who Has An Illness Is You!

Cardi B has had enough of critics speaking about her daughter! Read More

SHAWN STOCKMAN AMA’s SHOULD LET MORGAN WALLEN LIVE… I’ll Bet Other Country Stars Use N-Word

Morgan Wallen deserves the opportunity to prove he’s a changed man … at least according to Shawn Stockman, who says the country star’s probably not the only one guilty of casually using racial slurs. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: