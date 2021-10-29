National
HomeNational

Atlanta News Reporter Jovita Moore Passes Away After Battling Brain Cancer

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Unfortunate news has broken, journalist Jovita Moore has passed away. The Emmy Award winner was battling Brain Cancer for three months prior to her passing. Moore was 53 years old at the time of her passing.

The New York native started career her as a reporter in 1990 at KFSM-TV in Arkansas. After a hard-working 8 years building a name in Arkansas, Moore moved to Atlanta to work as a news anchor for Channel 2 Action News.

 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jovita Moore’s friends and family.

Atlanta News Reporter Jovita Moore Passes Away After Battling Brain Cancer  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper performing at American Airlines Arena

Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Battling PTSD…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof…

 3 hours ago
08.23.10
Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch

Sit-In Over Howard University Students “Unlivable” Housing Conditions…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close