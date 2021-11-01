National
HomeNational

Ravens Player Struck In The Leg By Bullet In Cleveland

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
NFL: NOV 08 Ravens at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A Baltimore Ravens player is recovering after he was hit the leg by a stray bullet.

It happened Sunday (October 31) night. Malik Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was hit.

He’s expected to be okay.

The team said he received care at a local hospital and has been in touch with the team’s doctors.

See Also: Baltimore Ravens Claim First Place Spot In The AFC North On Their Week Off

See Also: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Team Up With Steve Harvey To Surprise Young Fan

See Also: Baltimore Ravens Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams With Omar’s Whistle From ‘The Wire’

Ravens Player Struck In The Leg By Bullet In Cleveland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Former President Obama Campaigns With Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliffe

Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama Slay Rock Hall…

 2 hours ago
03.27.12
Chance The Rapper performing at American Airlines Arena

Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Battling PTSD…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof…

 3 days ago
08.23.10
Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close