The Bijou Star Files: Colin Kaepernick Compares Playing In NFL To Slavery

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

COLIN KAEPERNICK Compares Playing in NFL …TO LITERAL SLAVERY

Colin Kaepernick‘s new Netflix documentary starts out with a bang — making a literal comparison of playing for the NFL … to being bought and sold in slavery. Read More

Vaccine Rate Rises With NYC Mandate in Effect, but 22,000+ Workers Could Be on Unpaid Leave

More than 22,000 New York City municipal workers could be on unpaid leave as the city’s vaccine mandate takes effect. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE AT R&R HOF ‘I APOLOGIZE’ JOKE DURING JAY-Z SPEECH… Yuks it Up w/ Sarandos

Dave Chappelle is still being cheeky about his Netflix controversy — taking his act to the Rock & Roll HOF this weekend, and getting facetime with none other than Ted Sarandos. Read More

DRAKE ARGUABLY DRUNK AND HAVING A BLAST… During Rap Battle

Drake was feeling it Saturday night, with a little help from a beverage. Read More

TEYANA TAYLOR HALLOWEEN BASH INTERRUPTED BY ROBBERS, GUNFIRE

Shots rang out in Hollywood Saturday night outside a Halloween bash hosted by Teyana Taylor. Read More

YUNG BLEU BABY MONKEY’S NOT AS ADVERTISED …It’s Actually a Baboon!!!

All Yung Bleu wanted was a baby monkey … instead, he mistakenly ended up with a baby baboon — which grows quite a bit bigger — but he’s crossing his fingers and trying to make it work. Read More

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOT ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ OVER INTERCOM …So Claims AP Reporter

Southwest has responded to the story of a pilot saying “Let’s go Brandon” … and it sounds like they’re going to handle this internally. Read More

WINE & DINE (& DASH)THIEVES MAKE OFF WITH $400K BOTTLE Duped Hotel/Restaurant!!!

Move over Danny Ocean, ’cause there’s a new pair of thieves in town that are giving him a run for his money in the criminal world — but their big score isn’t a casino … it’s vino!!! Read More

WILL SMITH I ONCE CONSIDERED SUICIDE

Will Smith is living proof that being fit on the outside doesn’t fix what’s inside, because he just revealed he once considered suicide. Read More

MADONNA DRAGGED FOR RECREATING MARILYN MONROE DEATH SCENE

Madonna is getting slammed for recreating the Marilyn Monroe death scene … which is interesting because she’s been doing stuff like this for decades. Read More

YE WYOMING FLEET UP FOR AUCTION …Big Trucks and SUVs

More signs Kanye West is not long for Wyoming … his fleet of cars from the ranch is on the auction block. Read More

ICE CUBE MISSING OUT ON $9 MILLION MOVIE ROLE… By Not Getting Vaxxed

Ice Cube is saying no to a $9 million payday, because he’s not saying yes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

FETTY WAP ARRESTED BY FBI IN NYC Allegedly Helped Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl & Cocaine

According to legal docs, Fetty and others distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. The feds claim the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and used USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them East. Read More

United says vaccinated pilots and flight attendants could refuse to fly with unvaccinated coworkers

Almost all employees at United Airlines have complied with the company’s vaccine mandate — and they do not want to fly with unvaccinated co-workers, according to the airline. Read More

Howard University President Says Protest At Student Center “Must End”

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick is calling for an end to the weeks-long occupation protest of the school’s student center. Read More

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. Read More

D.C. Popeyes Shuts Down After Viral Video Shows Rats Swarming Kitchen

A D.C. Eastern Market Popeye’s restaurant has closed its doors after violating a health code. A viral videoshowed rats swarming the eatery’s kitchen. Read More

Jury Awards $25 Million Payout To Wrongfully Convicted Chicago Man

A Chicago man was awarded more than $25 million after spending 22 years in prison for a 1994 murder that he maintains he did not commit. Read More

Yung Miami Shares and Deletes Picture of Her and Man Said to be Diddy on Beach Vacation

We now have more evidence that supports rumors of a Yung Miami-Diddy romance. Read More

Wale Reflects on Decision to Leave Roc Nation Management Earlier in His Career

More than seven years after leaving Roc Nation Management, Wale has shed more light on what ultimately led to the split. Read More

LL Cool J Performs With Eminem and Jennifer Lopez, Thanks Rap Legends in Rock Hall Induction Speech

After being nominated six times since 2010, LL Cool J was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday as part of the Cleveland institution’s Class of 2021. Read More

Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Featured Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle, Beyoncé, LeBron, Blue, and More

Jay-Z was welcomed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night, and his portion of the ceremony featured touching induction speeches by Dave Chappelle and President Barack Obama, plus an introductory montage of a beyond-stacked bench of artists, actors, and highly notable fans running through his lyrics. Read More

Michelle Obama to Appear in Final Season of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’

Michelle Obama has taken on plenty of roles throughout her life, including one in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” but now she’s got another role to look forward to. The former first lady is continuing her sitcom run by appearing in the eighth and final season of ABC’s hit show “ Black-ish ,” with the series’ social media pages sharing sneak peeks of her cameo. Read More

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. Read More

Melania Trump Appears To Roll Her Eyes At Donald Trump At World Series Game

One thing folks seem to get a kick out of is Donald and Melania Trump’s public interactions. Read More

T.I. And Tiny Develop Affordable Housing Community In Bankhead

Talk about putting on for your community! T.I. recently revealed that him and Tiny are adding developers to their resume. The married duo are reportedly building an affordable housing unit in Bankhead, which is located in Atlanta, Georgia. Read More

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday With A Private Performance From 112

Gabrielle Union just turned 49 years old, and she is definitely living up to the definition of “black don’t crack.” Read More

R. Kelly Is Appealing His Racketeering Conviction & Hired The Attorney Who Helped Bill Cosby Get Out Of Jail

Kelly is fighting his federal racketeering conviction and is enlisting the help of the high profile attorney who won an appeal of Bill Cosby’s sex abuse case. Read More

Meek Mill Shares His Experience Flying On A Private Jet After Being Accused Of Smoking Marijuana (Video)

On Friday, Meek Mill shared a video where he was speaking with an aviation official that seemingly accused of him and his friends of smoking weed on the jet. Read More

Saweetie & Halle Berry Come Together For The Ultimate ‘Catwoman’ Halloween Costume

Saweetie decided become an iconic character for Halloween this year, and she even got a little help from the woman who did it first. Read More

Kim’s First Caucasian Coupledom? Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Hold Hands On A Rollercoaster And Spark Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just might be Hollywood’s newest (and most unexpected) couple. Read More

FACEBOOK ‘META’ CHANGE Trademark Applicants Will Sell To Zuck …FOR $20 MILLION!!!

It might not be smooth sailing for Mark Zuckerberg in his quest to change Facebook’s identity, because we’ve learned someone was already ahead of him in trying to grab the “Meta” trademark … and they’re willing to give it up to Zuck for a steep price. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: