Report: Attack At Afghanistan’s Military Hospital Leaves Almost 20 People Killed

Tuesday Taliban officials and doctors reported of two explosions in Kabul leaving almost 20 people dead in an attack targeting a large military hospial. This is the latest in a line of several attacks over these past few weeks since the Taliban seized power in August following a two-decade insurgency against the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.
Related: How To Volunteer & Donate To Afghan Refugees In The DMV
As more details come in, Bilal Karimi, the Taliban regime’s deputy spokesman, told CBS News that he could not confirm the number of deaths or injuries. Karimi did share that five fighters from the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K, were involved in the attack. He gave more details in sharing that four of them were killed in a gun battle with Taliban forces and one was arrested with wounds.
This story is still developing and we will provide more information as it is available.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Concerns Rise In Nigeria Over Boko Haram After Taliban Seized Afghanistan
Concerns Rise In Nigeria Over Boko Haram After Taliban Seized Afghanistan
1.
1 of 13
Nigeria is not A-STAN. Boko Haram— Defense News Nigeria (@DefenseNigeria) August 16, 2021
was the world's deadliest terror group with as many as 30,000 fighters. We didnt rely on anyone for close air support. We were mocked, sanctioned, covertly undermined...but ALONE we prevailed. What happened in ASTAN will never happen here. pic.twitter.com/QFOA8nOnWg
2.
2 of 13
If the US can train the Taliban. Fund & give them weapons. The British & US can fund Fulani Boko Haram to do the same in Nigeria. The North have already practicing Sharia laws & closing down schools.— IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) August 16, 2021
Southerners must be separated from the north or else our lands will be history.
3.
3 of 13
On Friday, go to mosques in Northern Nigeria, you’ll surely see them praising Taliban for taking over Afghanistan, and they’ll be praying for Boko Haram to succeed in their quest to install Sharia law all over Nigeria.— Nze (@nzekiev) August 16, 2021
It’s nothing new.
4.
4 of 13
The way the world watched as the Taliban swiftly rolled across Afghanistan is how I suspect they’d watch if somehow Boko Haram managed to make a serious play for (Northern) Nigeria.— PapaDonkee (@ose_anenih) August 16, 2021
Their Abuja embassies would move to Lagos & world leaders would issue calls for calm & dialogue.
5.
5 of 13
If you know people from Borno State, especially Christians, ask them about their experiences with Boko Haram and ISWAP.— William (@_SirWilliam_) August 16, 2021
Some of the stories you will hear may sound like fiction.
What the Taliban did in Afghanistan has happened in Borno since..
6.
6 of 13
If we keep forgiving Boko Haram and bandits, one day terrorists will suddenly take over Aso Rock & the entire country. This was how the Afghan Govt kept pampering Talibans. And I assure you that Buhari will run away with all members of his family before Boko Haram gets to Zuba.— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 16, 2021
7.
7 of 13
They are pumping people into Nigeria through the northern boarder in the name of Boko haram and their family are surrendering. Naija no fit better.— BRIGHT STAR ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SAMKLEF) August 16, 2021
8.
8 of 13
The reason some of us have been shouting at the roof top, we don't want northern Nigeria turn into another Afghanistan.— Sadiya Hamza (@Sadiyahamza41) August 16, 2021
Boko Haram is a Taliban in the making. The Hisbahs are their young brigades.
9.
9 of 13
The Nigerian government must continue crushing Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria 🇳🇬. This reintegration nonsense doesn’t make sense. There should be no soft landing whatsoever for criminals. Crush these criminals and prosecute the captured and the ‘repented.’— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 16, 2021
10.
10 of 13
Taliban has taken over Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. One day, Boko-haram will take over Abuja, but before then, Yorùbá nation would have left Fraudgeria— ÌlànàỌmọOòduàDiaspora (@ilanaomooodua) August 15, 2021
11.
11 of 13
This is exactly what I was just thinking about.— Soprano VPN🇯🇵 (@Excuminicato) August 15, 2021
Nigeria better divide now than fight for years and still get conquered by fulani Herdsmen and Boko haram.
If not we would become the next Afganista. https://t.co/bNsYXjJB9W
12.
12 of 13
Taliban was able to do all they did, with the support of Pakistan and Qatar, so wait till Boko Haram/ISWAP get the right sponsorship, especially with Taliban gaining power https://t.co/lX58IbmEZ0— ᴋᴏɴʀᴀᴅᴇ (@Komrade_Konrade) August 16, 2021
13.
13 of 13
The war against Islamist terror has been lost. Kabul finally falls to the Taliban & the Afghan President has fled out of the country. This is a victory of evil over good. May God NEVER allow Boko Haram or ISWAP or any other terrorist org. to take over Abuja & conquer Nigeria.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 15, 2021
Report: Attack At Afghanistan’s Military Hospital Leaves Almost 20 People Killed was originally published on woldcnews.com