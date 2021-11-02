- CLE
LOCAL NEWS: “Indians” Script Sign Getting Removed from Scoreboard

MLB: SEP 27 Royals at Indians

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Say goodbye to one of the key reminders of the now old “Indians” name for Cleveland’s baseball team.

The process of taking down the script sign of the old name from the Progressive Field scoreboard has started at the Gateway District facility in Downtown Cleveland.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Crews will spend the next several days removing the 80-foot long sign.

The Brilliant Electric Sign Company is tasked with removing the sign to make room for the new Cleveland Guardians script sign that will greet fans next season as the team takes on the new name.

Related Stories

That is, if the former Indians will even get to be known as the “Guardians” as they are “in the middle of a lawsuit with the Cleveland roller derby team, also the Cleveland Guardians, which claims the baseball franchise infringed upon the roller derby team’s trademark.”

The announcement of the new name came back in July during a press conference.

As for the sign that is getting removed, it will temporarily stay put at the Brilliant Electric Sign Company.

Here is video below showing the process of the script sign removal:

Click here to read more.

 

Exclusives
Close