The Bijou Star Files: Free OBJ Campaign Is In Effect Mode

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 3, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Odell Beckham Jr. drama with Baker Mayfield sparks full-blown crisis for Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.’s apparent social media campaign to try to orchestrate his way out of Cleveland before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline put the Browns season in crisis. Read More

LeBron James Says Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Will Show Again Why He’s Special,’ Declares ‘FreeOBJ’

LeBron James took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to make it known that Odell Beckham Jr. will show “why he’s special,” and also proclaimed “FreeOBJ.” LeBron’s show of support comes amid issues OBJ has had on the field with the Cleveland Browns as of late. Read More

RONNIE WILSON THE GAP BAND FOUNDER DEAD AT 73

R&B legend Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of The Gap Band and “Uncle” Charlie Wilson‘s older brother, is dead … Read More

Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition software

Facebook said Tuesday it plans to stop using facial-recognition software that could automatically recognize people in photos and videos posted on the social network, marking a massive shift both for the tech industry and for a company known for collecting vast amounts of data about its billions of users. Read More

Chance the Rapper unpacks why Black men are ‘so guarded’ about their emotions

On the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” actor Taraji P. Henson, co-host Tracie Jade and recording artist and activist Chance the Rapper discussed the stigma surrounding mental health among Black men. Read More

Man killed his daughter’s boyfriend for selling her into sex trafficking ring, police say

A Washington state father killed his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend for selling her into a sex trafficking ring, police said. Read More

#MeToo took the world by storm, but started as an effort to help Black girls heal

Long before the #MeToo hashtag went viral in 2017, Tarana Burke spent years tackling racial injustice, gender inequity and violence issues. Read More

A Black chief diversity officer lost a job offer after flagging racial bias

Joseph B. Hill was four days from starting a new position as vice president, chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, when he received an email that changed the trajectory of his career. Read More

New FBI-ordered autopsy rejects Louisiana police claim that Ronald Greene died in 2019 car crash

A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. Read More

After Inglewood H.S. football team’s 106-0 victory, principal says she and coach have apologized

The principal at Inglewood (California) High School said she and the school’s head football coach, Mil’Von James, have apologized to Morningside High School after Inglewood High beat Morningside 106-0 on Friday. Read More

California Fortune-Teller Scams Woman Out of $50K for Fake Curse Removal

A California man is accused of scamming a woman out of $50,000 by claiming to be a fortune-teller who could remove her family curse. Read More

L.A. County approves $2.5 million settlement for victims’ families in Kobe Bryant crash

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.5 million settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit over leaked photos brought by families who lost relatives in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Read More

Woman waited in Atlanta ER for seven hours and wasn’t seen. She was later charged $700.

In July, Taylor Davis told FOX 5 Atlanta she went to the Emory Decatur Hospital ER for a head injury, waited seven hours and was never seen. Weeks later, she was billed $700. Read More

Christian radio host gets three life sentences for bilking over $32 million from elderly listeners

A Texas radio host was sentenced to three life prison sentences Monday for a Ponzi scheme in which he bilked elderly listeners out of millions of dollars. Read More

A Southwest pilot and flight attendant fought over masks. One was cited for alleged assault.

A Southwest Airlines pilot was cited for alleged assault and battery after a mask dispute with a flight attendant at a California hotel amid pandemic political discord at the nation’s largest domestic carrier. Read More

BRIAN LAUNDRIE ‘PROBABLY’ KILLED HIMSELF …Florida Police Say

Brian Laundrie took his own life before the nationwide manhunt … Read More

Priest Arrested in Rhode Island for Sharing Child Pornography Over Church’s Internet⁠

A Rhode Island priest was arrested on Saturday after state authorities tracked the sharing of child pornography to servers located in the church where he lived and served. Read More

Ohio Trick-Or-Treater Finds Sewing Needle in Halloween Candy, Police Say

Ohio police are urging trick-or-treaters to check their candy after a child found a sewing needle stuck in a KitKat bar. The affected candy was received on Saturday during a citywide trick-or-treating event. Read More

Tesla Stock Drops Reported $40 Billion in Market Value After a Single Tweet From Elon Musk

Elon Musk is one of the most influential people on Twitter for a reason. Read More

2Pac Estate Announces Museum Experience ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’

2Pac ’s life has been celebrated many times before, but never like this. Read More

Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Loaded Gun at 7-Year-Old Trick-or-Treater

A 35-year-old Texas woman was arrested over the weekend after pulling a loaded gun on a trick-or-treater, authorities said. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion, Amanda Gorman & Mariska Hargitay Named Among Glamour Magazine’s Women Of The Year

Glamour Magazine has officially named its 2021 Women Of The Year–an honor given to inspirational and extraordinary women from a variety of fields–and among those names are some of the women in entertainment and literature that y’all know and admire! Read More

The American Psychological Association Apologizes for Its Role in Perpetuating Systemic Racism

The American Psychological Association is apologizing for its long history of contributing to systemic racism. Read More

Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan Wanted to Prove He Was ‘Still Larger’ Than LeBron James With ‘The Last Dance’

In his new book Unguarded, an excerpt of which as published by GQ , Pippen goes in on Jordan the Bulls franchise, and the seminal documentary series The Last Dance, which he says placed Jordan on a pedestal. Read More

Cynthia Bailey’s Husband Mike Hill Denies Sexting Snapchat User Following Nude Photo Scandal

A husband to a former Real Housewife of Atlanta is setting the record straight amid allegations that he’s embroiled in a nude photo scandal. Read More

Howard University’s Student Newspaper Staff Claim Protest Coverage is Being Censored [Photos]

For more than two weeks, Howard University students have been protesting living conditions and a lack of housing opportunities at the school. Read More

An LGBTQ Organization Says They Were ‘Grossly Misquoted’ About Approving DaBaby’s Recent Set At Rolling Loud

Earlier it was reported that DaBaby could have been back in the good graces of some members of the LGBTQ community. Apparently that is not so. Read More

H.E.R., Chris Brown & Jazmine Sullivan Lead Soul Train Awards Nominations

H.E.R. leads the 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations with eight nods. Read More

‘Let’s get to work’: Justin Bibb elected mayor of Cleveland; Kevin Kelley concedes

Bibb will succeed Frank G. Jackson as the city’s first new mayor in 16 years. Read More

Shontel Brown wins special election in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District

The Cuyahoga County councilwoman was considered a massive favorite and earned a huge victory over Republican Laverne Gore. Read More

Issue 24, controversial Cleveland police reform ballot initiative, passes

“I said in a town hall a few days ago we can’t keep making a this a false choice between good and effective law enforcement and police accountability,” Bibb said. “We can do both. I believe thrust is the biggest thing to do to make sure we have safety and security and residents trust police. Without it, you don’t get safety.” Read More

What is Issue 24? Breaking down the Cleveland police reform issue

Issue 24 would put the final decision on police policies and the discipline of officers in the hands of a civilian-led board and commission. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

