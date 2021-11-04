That Was Fast! Jay-Z Deactivates His Instagram Account

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The internet was buzzing after Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jay-Z created his own Instagram account. Now, the IG account is gone. It looks like Hov only made the account to promote the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” Jay-Z is one of the co-producers of the Western flick starring an electric ensemble cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Lakeith Stanfield.
The account received a whopping 1.5 million followers after its debut. Jigga only followed Beyonce (who did indeed follow back), but now it’s gone. This is not the first time Hov made an appearance and disappearance on the social platform. In 2015, Jay created the account @HovSince96 to wish Michael Jackson a happy birthday, only to delete it hours later.
Well, at least we have his Twitter account where he makes random appearances and the alledged burner account @AintNoJigga.
