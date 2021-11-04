Kyle Rittenhouse Juror Who Joked To Cop About Jacob Blake Shooting Gets Dismissed From Case

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismissed a juror on the third day of deliberation because they told a joke to the courtroom deputy about the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to prosecutors a juror asked the courtroom deputy “Why did the Kenosha police shoot Jacob Blake 7-times? Because they ran out of bullets.”

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger was not happy with the joke and told Judge Schroeder that the joke about Blake was in poor taste and also showed bias.

Judge Schroeder then questioned the juror about the joke asking him to repeat it, but the juror refused.

Schroeder continued to question the juror about why he made the joke but the juror, who was seated in a scooter he used to get around said, his joke and nothing to do with the case.

But the judge didn’t see it that way. In order to maintain public confidence in the case, Judge Schroeder decided to remove the juror from the trial.

Jacob Blake, who is a black man, was shot by Kenosha police 7 times on Aug. 23, 2020. The incident left him paralyzed from the waist down, and permanent damage to his stomach, kidney, and liver.

After Blake’s shooting, massive protests erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police vehicles were set ablaze, the local courthouse was vandalized and protestors clashed with officers throughout the night.

The next night on Aug 25, protests continued but were met with armed resistance as armed white civilians came to Kenosha to patrol the streets.

While on patrol, 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two protestors and seriously injured a third.

The shooting was caught on camera by bystanders as well as the media and he was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Rittenhouse and his lawyers claim the shootings were self defense.

Jacob Blake’s shooting also turned the sports world on its head. Multiple sports franchises went on strike to protest police shootings of unarmed black men. The Milwaukee Bucks also forfeited their first playoff game in the NBA Bubble during the 2020 season.

The trial will continue with a 19-person jury, 12 primary and seven alternates.

