LOCAL NEWS: CLE Police Chief Calvin Williams Leaving His Post

One of the key figures in the Cleveland Police Department has made a big announcement.

Chief Calvin Williams is leaving his position after seven years in that particular role.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Williams told his officers during the ceremony, “This is my last official act as a chief of this division. I’m going to miss you guys. I’m going to miss you because you do a great job. You make us proud. And you get out there and you do a great job for us day in and day out and people don’t realize how hard it is. But I do. And I thank you for that. I appreciate that.” He continued, “The people have sacrificed their lives for this job. But I don’t think a lot of us realize that I don’t think the public realizes what we go through in our careers. I definitely want to thank you.”

Williams had intended on stepping down as soon as the current Mayor, Frank G. Jackson, would end his four-term run in office and not run for a fifth term.

He declared that he was going to be leaving when Jackson ends his time as Mayor.

This also comes as Mayor-elect Justin Bibb had mentioned the would “fire Williams if he won the election.” Bibb has revealed that he will initiate a local and national search to replace Williams.

Williams is leaving the Cleveland Police Department after being part of the organization since 1986. After being part of the SWAT Team, he became the “deputy chief of field operations in 2011” before taking over the Chief of Police position in 2014.

He initially retired from the CPD in 2018, but was brought back two days later to “collect his salary and pension.”

Now, it appears that Williams is leaving for good.

Here is video of Williams making the announcement of his departure:

