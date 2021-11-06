BREAKING: 8 Dead and Hundreds Injured At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival [Video]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Such a tragic night to Travis Scott’s sold out, Astroworld Festival in Houston.

As stated from reports, at least eight people are dead and hundred’s more were inured Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

The worst of the incident began around 9:15pm when the massive crowd of 50,000 people compressed in a stampede towards the front of the stage as a panic ensued.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña says, “We had scores of individuals that were injured,” during a news conference early this Saturday morning.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic,” Peña said.

According to sources form the Daily Mail, Peña says the Houston Fire Department transported 17 people to hospitals, with 11 of those transported in cardiac arrest, CBS News affiliate KHOU 11 News Houston reported. It is unclear what caused the injuries, but it is feared that hundreds – including children as young as 10 – have been hurt”.

During the tragic scene, paramedics performed CPR on several people on the floor within the crowd as the performances continued on the stage in Houston.

The festival show was called off shortly after several people were injured. The scene of the incident is now a crime scene and under investigation to figure out what exactly happened.

While there is no word on what exactly happened, the chief said authorities have “heard rumors of people injecting people with drugs” at the show.

This is all so sad because Astroworld Festival is such a highly anticipated festival. The third installation of Astroworld’s 100,000 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale in May of 2020 even during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event initially began in 2018 and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID and rescheduled for 2021.

Travis Scott bought out surprise guest, Drake on stage, but that surprise was no comparison to the tragedy of that night. What was supposed to be a 2-day festival from Friday-Saturday, with performances from featured artist including SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage, has now been stopped.

The second day of the festival has been cancelled.

The video below shows hundreds of people rushing through the VIP entrance, knocking over metal detector, ignoring security procedures at the gate, all to get to the stage.

We give our condolences to those that who died during this tragic night and wishing well recoveries to those who sustained injuries.

Check back as this story continues to develop.

