The Bijou Star Files: The Entanglement Continues with Will’s Memoir

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 8, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Will Smith’s memoir ‘WILL’ is being released tomorrow and thanks to Red Table Talk Along With An Oprah Interview the drama/entanglements of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage dynamics continue.

Will Smith Recalls Feeling Heartbroken After Jaden Asked To Become An Emancipated Minor

Will Smith opens up and gets candid about his parenting struggles in the upcoming self-titled memoir, Will. Read More

Will Smith On Marriage To Jada Pinkett-Smith: “I’m Gonna Do Me And You Do You,” As It Relates To Finding Their Own Happiness

As Will Smith continues to promote his memoir, “Will,” the actor tells us more about his marriage that is seemingly nontraditional. Read More

More Astroworld News Unfolds

Travis Scott and Astroworld Organizers Face First Lawsuit After Festival Tragedy

A concertgoer is calling Friday’s tragedy at Astroworld Festival, “preventable and predictable.” Read More

Travis Scott Releases Second Statement on Astroworld Tragedy: ‘I’m Honestly Just Devastated’

Travis Scott said he is “devastated” over the deadly events that unfolded at his Astroworld Festival. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT UNAWARE OF SEVERITY …Of Astroworld Chaos

Travis just posted a video, echoing most of what we were told — he’s devastated and was unaware of the severity of the situation. Travis says he always tries to look out for his fans, and last night things clearly went very wrong. Read More

More than 10,000 patients caught Covid-19 in a hospital, analysis shows. Some never made it out

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. Read More

Antibody drugs could protect people with weak immune systems against Covid before exposure to coronavirus.

Even as the Covid delta wave ebbs in the U.S., millions of people with compromised immune systems remain trapped in an anxious and sequestered limbo. A considerable portion of this population, research indicates, remains highly vulnerable to the coronavirus even after three or four vaccine shots. Read More

OSHA vaccine mandate for larger businesses temporarily halted by federal appeals court

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. Read More

Over half of employees would report a coworker for violating vaccine mandates, study says

Most employees favor President Joe Biden’s efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees at large companies, and many workers would consider reporting a co-worker for violating the vaccine rules, a new study suggests. Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER Rockin’ New Yeezy Boots …UG(G)H OR STUD?!?

Justin Bieber is ready for winter early thanks to Kanye‘s new line of Yeezys — only this time, they’re boots … and not too different from what a kid might wear for his first time in ice. Read More

East St. Louis Mother Faces Child Endangerment Charges In Connection With Fire That Killed Her Five Children

Months ago, an East St. Louis community banned together to support a young mother Sabrina Dunigan, after she lost her five children due to an apartment fire. On August 6th, which happened to be her birthday, Sabrina left her children inside the apartment to pick up her boyfriend. When she returned home, she arrived and saw her second-story apartment in flames. Read More

Missouri High School Crowns First Male Homecoming Queen

Zachary Willmore made history at Rock Bridge High School. Read More

Missing North Carolina Girl Rescued After Displaying A TikTok Distress Signal To A Passing Motorist

A missing North Carolina teen who an older man allegedly abducted was rescued after she flashed a motorist a hand signal popularized on TikTok to indicate she was in distress. Read More

Steve Harvey Knows He Looks Good, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Dress Old’

Steve Harvey opened up about his fear of looking elderly being the motive for staying stylish. Harvey has been enjoying the attention he’s received as a style icon. Read More

KYLIE JENNER Defends Travis Over Astroworld Tragedy …HE DIDN’T KNOW PEOPLE WERE DYING

Kylie Jenner echoed the sentiments of her partner, Travis Scott, saying they’re heartbroken over the Astroworld tragedy that claimed 8 lives and injured hundreds — insisting Travis was not aware of the severity of the situation when he was performing as the crowd surged. Read More

JAY-Z Defends Dave Chappelle …CALLS HIM ‘BRAVE,’ SAYS ART IS DIVISIVE

Jay-Z was trying to walk a fine line while talking about Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special — but it’s clear which side of the debate he lands on … and that would be in DC’s camp. Read More

KIM & PETE THEY’RE DEFINITELY A THING …No Hiding Their Affection

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson weren’t afraid to get affectionate — yes, that — during her trip to NYC, and it’s definitely more than a weeklong fling … Read More

FETTY WAP GRANTED RELEASE ON $500K BOND …After Rolling Loud Arrest

Fetty Wap is about to get out of jail as he awaits trial in his federal drug case … Read More

Yella Beezy Arrested On Sexual Assault And Child Endangerment Charges In Texas

Yella Beezy is behind bars again in Texas after being arrested on weapon and sexual assault charges, Read More

Tyrese Files Motion To Stop Estranged Wife’s Demands Of Paying Legal Fees

When it comes to marriage, unfortunately, all relationships don’t stand the test of time. Tyrese is reportedly going through legal issues due to his estranged wife, Samantha Gibson, coming for his coins. Read More

London On Da Track’s Comment Section Is In Shambles Following The Release Of Summer Walker’s Album

Summer Walker’s 20-track album includes features from Cardi B to Lil Durk and Ciara, but the girlies are mostly talking about Summer speaking her truth about her experience while dating superstar producer London On Da Track. Read More

Roddy Ricch to Donate Compensation from Astroworld to Families of Victims

Just a day after performing at Astroworld , Roddy Ricch took to his Instagram Saturday to announce that he intends to donate his pay to the families of those who died at the festival. Read More

People Outraged After Donald Trump Suggests Alec Baldwin Loaded Gun That Killed ‘Rust’ Crew Member

Donald Trump has never been a fan of Alec Baldwin , but his latest accusations have entered new terriotry. Read More

Big Sean, Drake, Kim Kardashian, and More Respond to Kanye’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

As expected, Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview created quite the stir. During his two-and-a-half-hour sit-down, the polarizing multi-hyphenate spoke candidly about a wide range of topics, including his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, his rocky relationship with Drake, his infamous VMAs moment with Taylor Swift, and his push back against cancel culture. Read More

Offset Reportedly Owes Car Rental Company $950,000 Over Bentley

After being accused of not walking it like he talks it, Offset reportedly has to reimburse a rental company. Read More

Eve Is Taking A Hiatus From ABC Series “Queens” Due To Pregnancy

Eve is taking a break from her new hit ABC show “Queens” to focus on her pregnancy. Read More

HENRY RUGGS HIT WITH 5 CHARGES OVER FATAL CRASH… Four Felonies

Henry Ruggs is now facing FIVE total charges stemming from his fatal car crash this week … including four felonies, Read More

KANYE WEST INVESTED MILLIONS INTO ICE CUBE’S BIG3

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has plenty of money to spread around, and he recently did just that … pouring millions into Ice Cube’s growing Big3 basketball league. Read More

Baker Mayfield says he’s proud of Cleveland Browns after big win, wishes Odell Beckham Jr. the best

Baker Mayfield says he wishes Odell Beckham Jr. the best. Read More

RON ARTEST III RUINED KOBE’S WORN SHOES PLAYING BALL… ‘I Tore ‘Em Up!!!’

Ron Artest III just revealed that he had a pair of Kobe Bryant game-worn kicks … and instead of keeping them safe and sound, he used ’em to play ball. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

