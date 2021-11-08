Diddy’s Revolt TV Launches Digital Streaming App, Could Be A Game Changer For The Network

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

This could be a massive move for Sean Combs’ Revolt TV.

Revolt TV launched in 2013 and currently reaches 55 million homes, but it’s still not a part of multiple television networks like Optimum. Still, it now has launched its first-ever digital streaming app, which could help get more eyes on the channel.

Per Variety, the app is described as a “one-stop-shop” for all of Revolt TV’s exclusive and extended versions of its original programming, live stream events, and bonus content. The app is already available for download on iOS devices. Android users, you’re going to have to wait a couple of more weeks plus connected TV apps like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Users can use the app to view popular Revolt TV shows like Drink Champs, Big Facts, #Respectfully Justin, plus the new series Assets Over Liabilities. Drip Report feat. Weavahman Jim, One Week Notice, Sneakin’ in with Druski, and Revolt TV’s other short-form series will also be available on the app. Other shows like Revolt Black News, Kingdom Culture With T.D. Jakes and the new series Love & Respect With Killer Mike will live on the app.

The Revolt TV app will also introduce an ad-supported 24-hour linear channel called Revolt Mixtape. It will bless users with exclusive originals, licensed programs, plus classic episodes from the Revolt TV shows like State of the Culture, Funny AF, and The Fat Joe Show.

“The Revolt App allows us to deliver a 24-hour premium content experience to a global audience anywhere in the world, on any device,” CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement. “We remain focused on building a truly cross-platform ecosystem that expands our footprint and engages our audience wherever they are.”

The news comes on the heels of Drink Champs‘ Kanye West episode that broke viewership records for Revolt TV. We are intrigued to see what impact the Revolt TV app will have on the network moving forward.

—

Photo: Revolt TV / Revolt TV App

Diddy’s Revolt TV Launches Digital Streaming App, Could Be A Game Changer For The Network was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: