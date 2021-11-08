Travis Scott May Have Been Warned About Safety Concerns Ahead Of Astroworld Festival Tragedy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Reports continue to surface in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival disaster. Among the latest information released, it seems that rapper and producer Travis Scott may have been notified of potential safety concerns before taking the stage. In a statement released to Twitter, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner allegedly asked Scott and his team to work with HPD over the weekend and be mindful of social media messaging.

He described the meeting as brief and respectful. Questions remain about what Houston Police knew and when about potential safety hazards at the venue. Earlier coverage by Variety mentions the chief previously defended letting the show play out despite the accounts. Finner claimed that stopping the performance could have resulted in riots leading to more damage.

According to the Associated Press, festival organizers seemed to have taken some preparatory steps in advance of the event. There are at least a dozen lawsuits filed, if not more, with more expected in the coming days and weeks.

Ben Crump, known for representing victims of police brutality, is one of the many lawyers stepping up to take cases after the disaster last Friday. “We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced — the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them,” said Crump in a statement. “We will be pursuing justice for all our clients who were harmed in this tragic and preventable event.”

One law firm running Facebook Ads is offering free claim evaluations to Astroworld attendees. From the page’s setup, it seems squarely aimed at holding Live Nation responsible as the promoter.

CNN reported Monday afternoon that the operation plans for Astroworld did not include a contingency for possible crowd surge. Over 50 pages, the operations plan laid out various concerns and plans to address crowd management.

“Based on the site’s layout and numerous past experiences, a Security Plan has been established to help mitigate potential negative issues within the scope of the festival,” the document states per a CNN report. “The potential for multiple alcohol/drug-related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.”

Eight people ages 14-27 were killed, and hundreds of other attendees were injured. All attendees have been offered a full refund, and Scott is reportedly covering the funeral costs of those who died. He also canceled his scheduled appearance Saturday at Day N Vegas.

See Also:

Master P Shares Thoughts On Gun Safety And Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Shooting

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof That ‘Majority’ Of Rap Fans Aren’t Vaccinated

Travis Scott May Have Been Warned About Safety Concerns Ahead Of Astroworld Festival Tragedy was originally published on newsone.com