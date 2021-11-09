Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After 3 Years Of Marriage

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.



It’s a wrap for Faith Evans and Stevie J.

According to TMZ, the former Bad Boy producer filed divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (November 8), calling it quits with the Bad Boy singer after three years of marriage.

The pair got married in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2018 to the shock of fans and friends. Since then, the couple has had their share of ups and downs. From massive face tattoos to Faith getting arrested on domestic violence charges (eventually, they were dismissed) and at one point accusations of cheating, the pair endured plenty during their three years of wedlock.

The divorce will be the first for Stevie J and the third for Faith, who was previously linked to Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011 and famously The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until he died in 1997.

