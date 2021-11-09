The Bijou Star Files: Look At God, Hair Braider Makes A Come Up

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 9, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LOOK AT GOD!! This mom started braiding hair for kids in her community. It turned into something much bigger

A friend’s act of kindness inspired a woman in Antioch, Tennessee, to lend a helping hand by braiding children’s hair for free. Then, Brittany Starks’ generosity led more than a thousand people to donate to a GoFundMe to keep the braiding going. Read More

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON TALKS CRITICAL RACE THEORY …What It IS, Where It ISN’T

Critical Race Theory has folks all riled up, often for the wrong reasons — so here’s a breakdown of what it is, what it isn’t and where it should be applied … courtesy of Michael Eric Dyson. Read More

Tennessee pastor tackles man who pointed gun at people during church service, police say

A Nashville pastor is being hailed a hero by his congregation after he tackled a man waving a gun in the air and pointing it at people during a church service Sunday, police said. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT COVERING FUNERAL COSTS FOR DECEASED… Will Offer Mental Health Services Too

Travis Scott is stepping up to help the families of those who died at Astroworld Fest — offering to pay funeral costs — and extending even more help for those affected. Read More

Congratulation Missy Elliott Shines With Her Own Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Missy Elliott now has her own special piece of Hollywood real estate. The “Work It” singer and rapper is enshrined in the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her very own star. Read More

