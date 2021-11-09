Bijou Star Files
HomeBijou Star Files

The Bijou Star Files: Look At God, Hair Braider Makes A Come Up

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
The Bijou Star Files

Source: Radio One Cleveland / Radio One Cleveland

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 9, 2021:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LOOK AT GOD!!  This mom started braiding hair for kids in her community. It turned into something much bigger

A friend’s act of kindness inspired a woman in Antioch, Tennessee, to lend a helping hand by braiding children’s hair for free. Then, Brittany Starks’ generosity led more than a thousand people to donate to a GoFundMe to keep the braiding going.  Read More

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON TALKS CRITICAL RACE THEORY …What It IS, Where It ISN’T

Related Stories

Critical Race Theory has folks all riled up, often for the wrong reasons — so here’s a breakdown of what it is, what it isn’t and where it should be applied … courtesy of Michael Eric Dyson.  Read More

Tennessee pastor tackles man who pointed gun at people during church service, police say

A Nashville pastor is being hailed a hero by his congregation after he tackled a man waving a gun in the air and pointing it at people during a church service Sunday, police said.  Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT COVERING FUNERAL COSTS FOR DECEASED… Will Offer Mental Health Services Too

Travis Scott is stepping up to help the families of those who died at Astroworld Fest — offering to pay funeral costs — and extending even more help for those affected.  Read More

Congratulation Missy Elliott Shines With Her Own Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Missy Elliott now has her own special piece of Hollywood real estate.  The “Work It” singer and rapper is enshrined in the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her very own star.  Read More

 

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Bijou , Bijou Star , Cleveland , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , COVID-19 Vaccine , Entertainment News , local news , Ohio , The Bijou Star Files , The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
US-CELEBRITY-MUSIC-ELLIOTT

Congratulations Missy Elliot Receives A Star On The…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Glamour’s 2021 Woman of…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Death Row Records At The Source Awards

The Last Dogg Standing Is Snoop & He…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Silk Sonic Smoking

Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window Is FIRE…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close