- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: FBI, Police Seek Help in Locating Missing East Cleveland Woman

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Police vehicle stop a speeding motorist on a rural highway

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A 22-year-old woman from East Cleveland has gone missing and law enforcement is enlisting members of the public in helping to find her.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the East Cleveland Police Department are seeking tips to find the person not seen since earlier this month.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Alishah Pointer was last seen on Nov. 4 at a home in Cleveland. The FBI said family members reported her missing on Nov. 5.

East Cleveland Police even took to social media to ask for help:

Related Stories

If you know where Pointer is at, maybe even last seen, or if you are willing to provide some tips to help with the search, please contact the FBI ASAP at 877-FBI-OHIO.  There is reward money available for those able to assist.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Post and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of East Cleveland Police Department and Facebook

Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years
Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka
20 photos

Videos
Latest
US-CELEBRITY-MUSIC-ELLIOTT

Congratulations Missy Elliot Receives A Star On The…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Glamour’s 2021 Woman of…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Death Row Records At The Source Awards

The Last Dogg Standing Is Snoop & He…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Silk Sonic Smoking

Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window Is FIRE…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close