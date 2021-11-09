Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With A Divorce + Is Brittany Renner & Kevin Samuels Dating?!

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” is yet again reporting on the status of celebrity relationships, today giving updates on pending divorce proceedings between Stevie J. and Faith Evans and a surprising rumored relationship sparking between viral social media personalities Brittany Renner and Kevin Samuels.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Stevie J. reportedly hit Faith Evans with the divorce papers, although we’ll wait for official details before making any assumptions to what may have lead to this unfortunate end. The co-hosts got a kick out of Brittany Renner possibly getting with Kevin Samuels, and there might even be a few bets going on as to how long this alleged made-for-YouTube relationship will last. Wishing them all the best either way!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get your celebrity gossip for the day with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With A Divorce + Is Brittany Renner & Kevin Samuels Dating?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
US-CELEBRITY-MUSIC-ELLIOTT

Congratulations Missy Elliot Receives A Star On The…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Glamour’s 2021 Woman of…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Death Row Records At The Source Awards

The Last Dogg Standing Is Snoop & He…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Silk Sonic Smoking

Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window Is FIRE…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close