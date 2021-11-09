LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

College Football Analyst for Stadium TV Michael Felder joined Kyle Bailey for his weekly visit on the Clubhouse as he previewed the upcoming latest College Football Rankings, and who should come out on top in the battle in Winston-Salem between Wake Forest and NC State.

Michael first started by telling us what he expects from tonight’s College Football Playoff ranking as he thinks the only change will be Ohio State replacing Michigan State, but he does have interest in if we could see Alabama taking a slight dip after struggling with an LSU team who they were nearly 30 point favorites over.

The topic of Cincinnati came up next as he thinks it would be awesome, but he just doesn’t see it happening yet and another team on the outside in Oklahoma won’t get help as the problem with these rankings is the voters are trying to serve good faith.

When it comes to the on-the-field matter, Michael looked at Tennessee before they face Georgia this Saturday as he told Kyle that they are very similar to Purdue where on the offense they went to stretch the field vertically while also stretching you horizontally and they make every team work for it if they lose.

The conversation ended on this weekend’s big matchup in the ACC between NC State and Wake Forest as Michael said this game will come down to which QB will make the least mistakes between Sam Hartman and Devin Leary but despite all of the injuries on the Wolfpack defense Michael thinks NC State wins because they realize this is their best chance to win the ACC and they are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Michael Felder: This is NC State's Best Chance to Win the ACC

