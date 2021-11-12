Hip Hop History Month
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2000s Hip-Hop Songs

We’re celebrating all eras of hip-hop this Hip-Hop History Month, and today we’re focusing on the 2000s.

The south rose to prominence in the 2000s. Artists such as Outkast, Ludacris and T.I. brought hip-hop to mainstream audiences.

Hip-hop also shifted toward being an integral part of pop culture with its influence on youth. Many popular artists at the time were able to straddle both worlds adding to hip-hop’s colorful cornucopia of songs during this era.

You can check them out in our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs 

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs 

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

