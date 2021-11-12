The Bijou Star Files: Will Smith Caught Putting It Down In The Kitchen

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 12, 2021:

Will Smith Vividly Recounts Mom Catching Him Having Sex with Girlfriend in Kitchen

Will Smith’s new memoir, comes with a tidal wave of revelations and new information surrounding the actor, his life, and upbringing. In one of the stories told in the book, Smith recalls in great detail the day his mother walked in on him having sex with his high school girlfriend, Melanie Parker, in their kitchen. Read More

A man has spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder. He says he’s innocent and prosecutors agree

A Missouri man who has maintained his innocence in a triple murder got an opportunity to testify at a three-day hearing that could lead to his release after serving 43 years in prison. That decision is now in a judge’s hands. Read More

Without ability to force recalls, FDA can only warn consumers about benzene in hand sanitizers

When Kayla Ridgely, a nurse in Queen Creek, Arizona, stumbled across bottles of hand sanitizer on sale for 99 cents at her local Walmart, it seemed like a gold mine. It was early in the pandemic, when cleaning products were in short supply, and the sanitizer was marketed as safe and plant-based, with a brand name that emphasized that messaging: Artnaturals, a company best known for its essential oils and hair products. Read More

Pfizer CEO calls those spreading vaccine misinformation ‘criminals’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people who circulate Covid-19 vaccine misinformation are “criminals”. Read More

Nike Needs to Put Travis Scott Collabs on Pause

It’s been five days since tragedy struck at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. Authorities have described a “mass casualty incident” at the overcrowded concert, resulting in the deaths of nine people and the injury of over 300. Their causes of death haven’t been determined, but there are reports of people being trampled in the chaos. As more information comes out, more statements are made, and more press conferences are held, we seem to be left with more questions than answers. Read More

Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani has died, bringing the death toll to 9

A 22-year-old woman who attended the Astroworld Festival in Houston has become the ninth person to die in the tragedy, an attorney handling her case said Thursday. Read More

Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial makes inappropriate Asian food joke

The judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse confused observers after making a strange and off-color joke inside the courtroom on Thursday. Read More

