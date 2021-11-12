Missing New Jersey Black Teen Found Safe In Harlem

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A young Black teenage girl, JaShyah Moore from New Jersey who had been missing for close to a month has thankfully been found safe and sound in New York City, as reported by local authorities.

14-year old JaShyah Moore of East Orange, New Jersey was found after a Good Samaritan recognized the young woman over by West 111th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem on Thursday (November 11th). They approached her and asked her if her name was JaShyah, to which the teen initially said, “no”, apparently not wishing to be recognized at first according to NYPD representatives. She was then taken to the local police precinct, where she ultimately confessed her true identity and also revealed that she was not happy at home. Afterward, she was evaluated at a hospital in the city and reportedly has been found to be in good physical condition. Her mother, Jamie Moore, spoke to local news network Pix11 after getting the news her daughter was found safe after leading a prayer circle. “I fell to my knees, I was so happy.”, she said.

JaShyah’s disappearance began on October 14th when her mother sent her to the U.S. Food Market to pick grocery items for the house. When the teen misplaced the family’s EBT card, her mother told her to retrace her steps. It was at that time where JaShyah disappeared. Search parties were organized within the community, as members were vocal about how the disappearances of Black and brown girls are often underreported in the media if they’re mentioned at all. This prompted the FBI to get involved in the search, with local investigators utilizing sonar to search a nearby pond over the past weekend. Essex County officials are planning to have a news conference this Friday (November 12th) to share further details from the case.

