The Bijou Star Files: The Battle of Fire and Bone Is Going Down

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 15, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills to Face Off in ‘Verzuz’ Holiday Special

It’s happening. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills will go hit-for-hit on the Verzuz stage. Event organizers confirmed the battle on social media Saturday night, describing the showdown as a “holiday special” for “the queens.” Read More

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Will Face Three 6 Mafia in Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

It’s official: The next Verzuz match-up is between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. Read More

HALLE BERRY: CARDI’S THE ‘QUEEN OF HIP HOP’ …Winnie Harlow Says Hold Up

Halle Berry gave Cardi B a crown many feel belongs to Nicki Minaj — and while Winnie Harlow vouched for the latter on live TV … CB seems to want no part of the debate. Read More

SZA IN SLC, UTAH STOPS SHOW OVER PASSED-OUT FAN …Talks Astroworld Fest As 10th Victim Dies

9-year-old Ezra Blount has reportedly died … “My heart 9 YO Ezra Blount who was trampled after falling from his fathers shoulders at AstroWorld has passed away at Texas Children’s Hospital after one week on life support.” She added, “He fought hard but ultimately there was a different plan. Please raise his family in prayer Read More

KANYE WEST CREEPY SKIN-MASK CLONES TAKE OVER NY ‘DONDA’ Marketing Ploy???

Kanye West is seeing double — and so are the people of NYC, it seems, after an army of would-be clones took to the streets … in what appears to be a tease of new music to come. Read More

KANYE WEST BEANIE SAYS ‘YEEZY’ NICKNAME WAS FREE… But Open to Biz with Ye

Ye has gone by a lot of nicknames throughout his career, but none have stuck quite like “Yeezy” … and now the man who created it is naming his price for the moniker that made Kanye billions. Read More

CHICO DEBARGE ARRESTED FOR METH… Motorhome Impounded

Chico DeBarge got busted for drug possession … and the motorhome the R&B singer was living in is now impounded. Read More

COMEDIAN AFFION CROCKETT Stand-Up Set in FL …INTERRUPTED BY LADY HE CALLS ‘KAREN’

A comedian’s stand-up show came to an abrupt halt after a dissatisfied satisfied appears to have waded her way onto the stage … just to let him know, she wasn’t digging his jokes. Read More

ROCK BAND ‘BRASS AGAINST’ FRONT WOMAN PEES ON FAN’S FACE …During Live Concert

A rock band’s lead singer got a little too hardcore during a live show — pulling down her pants and taking a major leak on a dude’s face … who seemed to be all about it. Read More

SEAN KINGSTON YOU PUNCHED ME, PULLED GUN …Video Director Files Police Report

A rep for Kingston says … any allegations made against Sean in the past few days, including those from the videographer, whom the rep describes as “terminated,” are false — adding, “All claims will be disproven.” Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT LOCKED AWAY IN HIS HOME …Giving Victims’ Families Space to Grieve

Travis Scott has locked himself away in his Houston home, still devastated by the events that took place one week ago … according to his attorney. Read More

JON GRUDEN SUES NFL & ROGER GOODELL… You Destroyed My Career!!!

Jon Gruden is accusing the NFL and Roger Goodell of conducting a “malicious and orchestrated campaign … to destroy [his] career and reputation.” Read More

Wack 100 Says He Doesn’t Believe Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot–Says He Believes She Was Injured By Glass

Though Wack 100 was not at the place of the incident, he insists Megan was not shot. While speaking, he stated she wouldn’t be twerking “three weeks later” or “walking backwards” had she been injured. Read More

Wisconsin Governor Places At Least 500 National Guards On Standby As The Decision In The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Approaches

Kyle Rittenhouse is currently on trial for killing two men and injuring a third last year during the protests that took place in Kenosha after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. As the trial starts to come to an end, the city has already started to prepare for the outcome of the trial. Read More

Serena Williams Shares Sweet Moment Of Richard Williams Encouraging Daughter Alexis Olympia

People say a good coach never retires! So might be the case with Richard Williams, father of tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams. Richard recently stood on the sidelines as his grandbaby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. tackled bike riding. Serena took to Instagram on Friday to share the sweet moment. Read More

Over 100 Lawsuits Have Now Been Filed Against Travis Scott And Live Nation Following The Astroworld Tragedy

It was just confirmed that now more than 100 lawsuits have officially been filed against both Travis Scott and Live Nation, as legal experts state that the number will continue to rise. Read More

This 18-Year-Old College Student Is Whippin’ Holiday-Level MEALS Out Of His Dorm! (Video)

Jerry Houston will have no trouble making friends at his school with the meals he’s making. The 18-year-old Georgia native started his freshman year at the University of South Carolina Beaufort this fall and has reached instant popularity–both in school and on social media–due to his viral cooking videos. Read More

A Transgender Woman Alleges She Was Beaten In Her Sleep And Had Her Jaw Broken When She Was Forced To Share A Jail Cell With Three Men

A transgender woman is filing a lawsuit against San Diego County and its sheriff’s department after she was allegedly forced to share a jail cell with three men–one of whom “viciously” assaulted her when she was asleep, according to the suit. Read More

Deion Sanders Shouts Out His “Ride Or Die” Tracey Edmonds Following Foot Surgery

Recently Deion underwent surgery to deal with complications from his foot, and while healing, he took a moment to shout out the lady in his life for being his “ride or die” on Instagram. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. Pens Letter Thanking The Cleveland Browns & Others Following His Release From The Team”

It’s been a few days since the Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., from the team after being with them since 2019, and although he has moved onto another team, he can’t forget about his time in Cleveland, aka “Believeland.” The NFL baller took the time to pen a sweet letter to the city, Brown’s organization & fans. Read More

72-Year-Old Black Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Maryland

Police officers in Annapolis, Maryland, confirmed that a 72-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree. Read More

Astroworld Attendees Accepting Refunds Could Be Waiving Right to Sue, According to Legal Expert

In the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left nine people confirmed dead and several others injured, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed against at Travis Scott and Live Nation. Read More

La La Anthony Opens Up About Heart Condition, Emergency Surgery for First Time

In a new interview for the November issue of Self magazine, La La Anthony revealed she underwent emergency heart surgery in June after she was diagnosed with premature ventricular contractions ….Read More

Kendrick Lamar Returns to the Stage in Vegas

Las Vegas on Friday night, there were three artists playing or set to play at Day 1 of the Day N Vegas festival. They each drew plenty of fans at their respective stages, but there were thousands of others camped out in front of the festival’s main stage waiting for headliner Kendrick Lamar—much like the rap world has been since he released DAMN. in 2017. Read More

