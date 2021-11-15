LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

This week kicked off with some interesting news in “Gary’s Tea,” highlighted specifically by a viral social media war earlier this morning between controversial rap star DaBaby and his R&B singer babymomma DaniLeigh.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While Gary gives a recap of what went wrong for DaBaby and DaniLeigh, he also had some sad news to report on in regards to the unfortunate loss of 30-year-old Monster’s Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr. due to congestive heart failure, who was just a pre-teen when he filmed the role back in 2001. We also send prayers to La La Anthony, who recently opened up about a heart condition of her own that she had to get treatment for.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get a further breakdown of the headlines above in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: DaBaby Calls Police On DaniLeigh, Couple Fights On IG Live In Front Of 3 Month Old Baby was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: