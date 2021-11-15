LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Former Panthers and Maryland Terripans DE Al Wallace dropped by the Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey as he reacted to Cam Newton’s return to the Black and Blue, and if the win over Arizona can create some momentum for a team who looked dead in the water a week ago.

Al first broke down what he saw from Cam’s first appearance back with the Panthers as he told Kyle that the energy he brought alone energized the team and gave kudos to the coaching staff giving him the goal-line package on short notice as it is still his strongsuit and it was one of the most beautiful things he has seen from this team in a while.

Kyle then broached the idea of Cam starting this weekend against Washington as Al responded:

“Personally I hope they keep PJ Walker at starter until he (Cam) gets a better understanding of the offense, but with that being said their is no way you are keeping Cam off the field another week.”

The P-word was mentioned later on as Al said that should now be the expectation as it is a complete 180 from what we were thinking last week, but then number 1 walked through the door to be an emotional leader with his skillset can get the offense going along with a tough defense should get the Panthers a wildcard spot.

Al ended by heaping big praise on Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick as he said that he is about to get paid big time and most likely by the Panthers as he is proving that last year wasn’t a fluke and that he was just playing in the wrong spot for his first 3 years.

Al Wallace: Cam Newton Will be Able to Get More Wins for the Panthers was originally published on wfnz.com

