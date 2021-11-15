LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Panthers Hall of Honor WR turned NFL Network Analyst joined Kyle Bailey on the Clubhouse today to recap the Panthers dominating win over the Cardinals and what he expects from Rivera’s return to the Queen City on Sunday.

Steve started off by wanting to give a lot of credit to the Panthers defense for their stellar performance against the Cardinals as he told Kyle:

“The defense is not getting enough credit for shutting down the Cardinals offense and blanking them for 3 quarters. Yes they were missing Kyler Murray, but it’s not their fault and they can’t concern themselves with who is and isn’t playing”

The topic continued as Steve said it has been lost with Cam returning that this was a total team effort and everyone deserves their flowers for how they played from the O-Line playing stout to guys like Shaq Thompson and Donte Jackson playing on another level.

Steve also reacted to Cam Newton’s return as he said he played great in the time given, but he feels like PJ Walker is getting no credit for his performance in his 2nd start which he was impressed with. Steve also told Kyle that the Panthers can trust PJ Walker for another week to start and be competent for another week while Cam still gets acclimated to the offense.

Kyle ended the Panthers conversation by looking to Sunday with the Panthers playing the Washington Football Team led by former Head Coach of the Panthers Ron Rivera as Steve doesn’t know how emotional the game will be and the Panthers should not have a problem with this team, but he notes that the Panthers are going to make this game more interesting than it needs to be.

Steve Smith: Carolina’s Defense Deserves More Credit For Silencing Arizona was originally published on wfnz.com

