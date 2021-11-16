Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Performance Shines Light On Black Love With Epic Proposal Assist

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Adele may have captivated audiences with her amazing vocals, but it was her assist in helping a man propose that truly stole hearts and the show.

During the CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday (November 14), the 15-time Grammy-winning singer returned to the stage for the first time in more than four years for a concert in front of some of her famous friends, and also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview discussing topics from her weight loss to her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Gushing about how he stole her heart, the “Hello” songstress revealed during her sit down with Oprah that she and Paul initially met on the dance floor at a birthday party. Although it took a “couple years later,” in early 2021, he invited her to dinner, which she said he categorized at the time as “a business meeting.”

“I’m like: A business meeting about what?” Adele said with a laugh. “We wouldn’t be having a meeting about business. It was just the first time we’d hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that’s how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life.”

Adele added that she was drawn to Paul’s sense of humor.

“He is hilarious. He’s so funny,” Adele continued. “And very, very smart — it’s quite watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It’s just been very smooth.”

While her interview and the breathtaking night of performances have fans excited, it was Adele’s assist in helping a man named Quentin propose to his girlfriend Ashley that left fans crying tears of joy.

“I’m a bit nervous in case it doesn’t go well. It’s also a bit ironic that I’m letting this happen,” Adele jokingly told the crowd. “If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you.”

The lights were turned down as Quentin brought out his girlfriend, who was wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones before he ultimately revealed the surprise and proposal of a lifetime.

Check out the heartwarming clip below.

—

Photo: Getty

Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Performance Shines Light On Black Love With Epic Proposal Assist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: