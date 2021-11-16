The Bijou Star Files: Prayers, Keyshia Cole Lost Her Dad To COVID-19

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 16, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KEYSHIA COLE’S ADOPTIVE FATHER, LEON COLE, HAS PASSED AWAY

Leon Cole, the adoptive father of R&B star Keyshia Cole has died. According to ET Online, her dad died due to COVID-19 complications. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER TRIAL JESSE JACKSON SHOWS UP IN COURT After Lawyer’s ‘Black Pastors’ Complaint

Gough reiterated his complaint, once again asking the judge to boot Rev. Jackson, and presumably other Black pastors, from the courtroom. The attorney said, “How many pastors does the Arbery family have??? We had the Rev. Al Sharpton here earlier… uh, last week. I’m not keeping track, but I don’t know who Rev. Jackson’s pastoring here.” Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT NIKE POSTPONES AIR MAX 1 RELEASE …After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott‘s latest Nike collab won’t be hitting the shelves anytime soon — the Swoosh has decided to postpone the “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack” release due to the Astroworld festival tragedy. Read More

Lil Nas X Named As One Of GQ Magazine’s Men Of The Year

There is no doubt that Lil Nas X has been having yet another unforgettable year. From his social media presence to the conversations that have taken place surrounding the visuals of his songs, and even the release of his debut album, 2021 has gone down in the books for Montero. Read More

DaniLeigh Charged With Simple Assault Following Incident With DaBaby On Instagram Live

Things between DaniLeigh & DaBaby are going from bad to worse as their ongoing drama plays out online. Read More

Howard University Students Reach A Resolution With University Officials After Protesting Unlivable Housing Conditions For Over 30 Days

The #BlackburnTakeover, the longest protest in HU’s history spearheaded by #TheLiveMovement, has ended after their demands have been met and they reached an agreement with University officials. Read More

Marvel Exec Says They Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character in MCU

Following Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death, fans wondered whether the late actor’s Black Panther character T’Challa will ever be seen again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read More

An ‘Apple Car’ Was Designed by Company Saying It Specifically Used Tech Giant’s New Patents

While the “Apple Car” has only been an idea floating in the cloud for some time, a company has decided to take matters into its own hands. Read More

Cardi B Shuts Down Misguided Comments About Her Hair

Cardi B is reflecting on her hair journey and shutting down hateful, misguided comments in the process. Read More

50 Cent Shares How He De-Aged Eminem for White Boy Rick Role in Starz’s ‘BMF’

In a new interview 50 Cent discussed his experience directing the latest episode of Starz’s BMF, which sees Eminem make a cameo as the infamous FBI informant White Boy Rick. Read More

Two Arkansas Men Confess to Raping 6-Year-Old Girl; Facing Up to Life in Prison

Two Arkansas men admit to raping a 6-year-old girl and giving her several sexually transmitted diseases. Read More

Mom Group in New Hampshire Offers $500 to Anyone Who Catches Teachers Violating New Law That Bans “Divisive Concepts”

The New Hampshire chapter of Moms for Liberty tweeted that it would give $500 to the first person to successfully catch a teacher breaking the new anti-divisive-subject law just after the state established a website to report its violations. Read More

Adele Addresses Reactions to Her Weight Loss

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele addressed the comments regarding her weight loss. Read More

Black Student Tased by Group of Teens Wearing Ku Klux Klan Costumes

The attorney for a Black teenager from Texas says several other teens attacked his client with a stun gun on Halloween while wearing costumes resembling Ku Klux Klan robes. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Ex Wife Says Producer Owes Over $1 Million In Legal Fees, Asks Sheriff Department To Help Collect Cash

Nicole Young’s legal team has recently filed a writ of execution against Dr. Dre, 56, in hopes of collecting over $1 million from the music mogul, Read More

Wesley Snipes Reacts To Mahershala Ali Now Playing The Role Of ‘Blade’

Wesley Snipes is ready to see Mahershala Ali take on the role of Blade . On Twitter, the 59-year-old actor expressed his thoughts on Mahershala Ali becoming the beloved character he once played. Read More

YELLA BEEZY ALLEGEDLY RAPED WOMAN ON 1ST DATE… Per Law Enforcement

Yella Beezy allegedly forced himself on a woman during a first date — and even after she told him to stop, proceeded to rape her … this according to what cops in Texas say the woman told officers. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT MUST TURN OVER MEDICAL RECORDS Related to ‘Emotional Distress’

Vanessa Bryant will have to share some of her medical records with L.A. County — the judge says the documents are fair game because she’s raised the issue of her “emotional distress.” Read More

Speedskater Erin Jackson becomes 1st Black American woman to win World Cup race

One day after becoming the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race, Erin Jackson made it two in a row Saturday. Read More

Maryland Mayor Facing Decades in Prison After Allegedly Posting Revenge Porn on Reddit

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland was arrested this week on 50 counts of distributing explicit images of a former romantic partner without the person’s consent on the social media site Reddit, Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced. Read More

CHRIS TUCKER REVEALS WHY HE DIDN’T APPEAR IN ‘FRIDAY’ SEQUELS

Chris Tucker became a breakout star in Friday, starring alongside Ice Cube. From there he would go on to appear in other Hollywood hits like Rush Hour but never made it back to Cube’s series. Now we may have a reason why. Read More

FAT JOE AND REMY MA TO HOST “THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW” THANKSGIVING WEEK

Fat Joe and Remy Ma are next up to host The Wendy Williams Show. Read More

Teen Who Was Accidentally Invited to ‘Grandma’s’ Thanksgiving Keeps Tradition Going: ‘Year 6!’

It’s been six years since Wanda Dench’s accidental Thanksgiving invite to Jamal Hinton went viral — but the unlikely friends are still keeping their tradition alive. Read More

Good for Him: Kenan Thompson Reportedly Sells Humorous Memoir for $1M

Kenan Thompson has reportedly sold a memoir for $1 million. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: